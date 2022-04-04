The Snail Art House hosted an open house on Friday, April 1, where the community could admire fun, new and colorful art from resident artists, Abby Baechle, Chloe Thorne, Levi Holloway and Kelsey Farris. The downtown house is located at 204 S. Campbell Ave. The artists invited friends, family and the public to look at the new art house.
Residents visiting downtown last Friday night couldn’t help but notice the bright and colorful artwork through the shop’s window and had to pop their heads in. According to Abby Baechle, the artists came up with the idea to open their house to the public as a business from another resident artist, Chloe Thorne. They plan on being officially open sometime in May but have been working nonstop to renovate and create their art space into a sophisticated, fun environment for themselves and new artists.
“Our studio is focused on bringing appreciation back to slow art and fashion,” says the Snail Art House website at SnailArtHouse.com. “We believe in the value of all forms of creative engagement and want to be a safe place for them to thrive.”
The four resident artists came up with the idea to create an arthouse because of the lack of working space in their own private homes.
“The idea for the house came from the possibility of working with my friends and having that support system with these other artists has been a great motivation to get the house going,” Baechle said.
Each of the artists has their own specialty in the art world. Baechle specializes in beaded jewelry and likes to paint.
Farris said she “likes to sew and use vintage fabrics to make new pieces of clothing, as well as paint and draw.”
Holloway specializes in music but also paints and draws.
Thorne likes to sew, paint and make botanical jewelry.
Another advantage of the space, according to Baechle, “is that we are able to try new things because we all like to experiment in different artworks. Being able to work together allows us to pool our resources and support each other.”
The artists plan on experimenting with different types of art, which will be on display during their monthly drops.
In the future, their goal is to partner with brands and grow within the community.
“We also wish to eventually be able to support ourselves by just working at the studio and making money through our artwork,” Baechle said. “We also want to use the studio to help local artists and build the art community.”
The artists also hope to host mentor nights, workshops and more to help out other new artists.
The four artists plan on having guest artists’ pieces on display for purchase as a way to give other local artists a chance to get exposure in the art world.
“Starting out in the art world feels like you need to know someone in order to get certain opportunities,” Farris said. “ It might be hard for new artists if they don’t know where to look or what to do and so, we wanted to give fresh artists a welcoming, easier and more accessible place to spread their work.”
Another way the resident artists are planning on helping new artists is they will have their own retail photography space open for rentals. The space will be open for artists to rent out by the hour and will have “different backdrops with natural lighting and other props available,” according to Baechle.
The Snail Art House will have its official opening sometime in May. For more updates, follow their Instagram account @snailarthouse or visit their website at snailarthouse.com.
