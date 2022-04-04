While Downtown Springfield hosts a number of high quality entertainment options, it’s hard to have a funnier, more engaging night than one spent at the Blue Room Comedy Club. The Blue Room aims to provide local residents a dedicated comedic experience with some of the country’s top comedians, making it a perfect stop for college students on a weekend night out.
“A comedy club is proof that a city has arrived,” Blue Room owner Chris Richele said. “You’re a real city once you have a comedy club established.”
Springfield’s resident comedy club boasts humble beginnings. When Richele noticed a lack of good stand-up venues in the city, he began hosting comedy shows out of Billiards of Springfield, a pool hall and sports bar on the corner of Kimbrough Avenue and St. Louis Street. A back room of Billiards — called the Blue Room initially — hosted Richele’s comedy shows. In 2016, the operation moved to its own building at 420 W. College St., now officially dubbed the Blue Room Comedy Club.
“Chris looked at this room, he came into this pool hall one day, and he said, ‘Do you guys have a storage closet outside?’” comedian Chris Franjola joked in a standup set at the Billiards location in 2018. “They’re like, ‘As a matter of fact, we do. We just hold some stuff in there like extra chairs, ranch dressing, stuff like that.’ He’s like, ‘Ah, interesting. How would you like to clear that ranch dressing out and make it a comedy club?’”
The Blue Room is open Thursday through Sunday every week. The club splits its time between open mic nights on Thursdays and Sundays and nationally touring comedians Thursday through Saturday. Recent guests include Tim Meadows, Jay Pharoah and Bobcat Goldthwait, with comedians such as Margaret Cho and Adam Conover set to make appearances by the end of the semester.
“We’re a great event space to start the night — to come have some laughs,” Richele said. “The shows run 90 minutes. I joke it’s the best 90 minutes (because) you’ll never have to talk to anybody. It’s a live performance, so it’s a live theater experience.”
March 31 through April 2, the club hosted stand-up comic Dusty Slay. Slay first performed at the Blue Room back when it still operated out of Billiards roughly nine years into his career. In an interview after his set, Slay recalled playing the club’s first Sunday show, during which he and Richelle offered a homeless man free food and drink so they could have an audience. According to Slay, the man left before the set’s end.
“Chris took a back room of a pool hall and then turned it into a comedy club where he brings the best comics in the country to Springfield,” Slay said. “And I don’t mean myself. I mean, I should be included, but…”
Since first appearing at the Blue Room, Slay has gone on to entertain on both “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” as well as a set at Missouri State University. He recently performed a half-hour set for the third season of Netflix’s comedy show “The Standups.”
Richele says part of the club’s mission is to find “comedians of today,” such as Slay, and get them to the Blue Room while they still can. Slay, in return, highlighted this commitment to the comedians as a reason he keeps returning to the independent club.
“Chris is a real character, but he also takes care of everyone,” Slay said. “I stayed in Chris’s mom’s basement one time when he brought me in. Our careers are growing together, me and the Blue Room. Now, Chris has me in a very nice hotel.”
Students can see comedy acts such as Slay’s every weekend at the Blue Room. A list of upcoming performers and the club’s available food and drink menu can be viewed at BlueRoomComedyClub.com.
“We’re curating the comedy audience in Springfield as well as curating the comedy scene,” Richele said. “A comedy scene is only as successful as a comedy club.”
