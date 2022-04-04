The Moxie Cinema
Springfield’s independent arthouse movie theater, The Moxie, is a nonprofit dedicated to showing films that are not available elsewhere. The cinema organizes special programming that includes world-class stage productions, local filmmaker showcases and the Arthouse Essentials series.
“We show a wide variety of films generally classified as arthouse fare — meaning small independent American films, international titles, documentaries — stuff that’s usually under the radar of the multiplexes,” said executive director Mike Stevens. “I like to think of it as critically acclaimed smaller films.
“We show a lot of classics, or repertory screenings, as part of our Arthouse Essentials series.”
Repertory screenings of classic arthouse films are free to members at The Moxie. The theater even offers free membership to students majoring in film, according to Stevens.
The Moxie Cinema has a lineup of 13 films screening in April, such as Oscar-winning movie “CODA,” starring Emilia Jones and directed by Sian Heder.
Showing on April 15 is “Everything Everywhere All at Once” starring Michelle Yeoh and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as the Daniels.
On April 20 is a screening of “Seven Samurai” starring Toshirô Mifune and directed by Akira Kurosawa. This film is a part of the Arthouse Essentials series organized by the Moxie Cinema.
The full selection of films available at the Moxie this month can be found on their website, MoxieCinema.com.
The Gillioz Theatre
The Gillioz Theater has occupied the building on the northeast corner of Park Central Square since 1926. Since Jan. 1, 2022, the Gillioz has hosted 11 national tours, seven of which have been sold out.
“We run a variety of live events including comedy, live music, opera, regional television shows and films as well — which is what it started out as,” said executive director Geoff Steele. “When it opened in 1926, it was known as a transition house, which meant it was part vaudeville and part silent film.”
The historic theater has been host to countless events, guests and perhaps even ghosts.
Steele explained one of the most frequently asked questions about the Gillioz is whether the building is haunted.
“The simplest way I can say it, I’m not a ghost enthusiast personally,” Steele said. “The facts are: We had a projectionist die on New Year’s Eve with a full house about two minutes to midnight. Often the things that are unaccounted for are relegated to the area where he was for 30 years during his tenure there. So we blame it on him … his name’s Mark.
“We’ve had paranormal groups from all over the country in and they say there’s stuff going on here,” Steele said. “It’s never bad stuff — nobody’s getting pushed down the stairs or anything — mics go on and off, marquees go on and off … Mark just seems to be a character.”
This month, the Gillioz will be hosting a series of concerts including classic rock groups Kansas and Primus. The theater will also feature performances by comedians Jo Koy and Dave Landau. More information on upcoming shows can be found on the theater’s website, GilliozTheatre.com.
The Fox Theatre
Operated by the History Museum on the Square, the Fox Theatre has been an entertainment venue in Springfield since the building’s debut in 1916 — known then as the Electric.
In the decades following the theater’s opening, it was home to vaudeville acts and featured films. The Electric changed ownership over time, briefly operated by Paramount before the Fox Theatre chain purchased the space, according to their website.
“My favorite fun fact about the Fox is that when it closed in the ‘80s, its last showing was the Rocky Horror Picture Show, which I think is just so perfect,” said Katie Turer, executive director of the History Museum on the Square.
The History Museum on the Square now preserves the historic Fox Theatre alongside other Springfield history; in the past, the theater has hosted some of the museum’s exhibits.
Although the theater no longer premiers movies, it is open for events like film festivals, concerts and other live performances, Turer said.
Turer describes the century-old event space as nostalgic, explaining the venue remains a staple in the Springfield community:
“People come in and reminisce about the movies they used to watch,” she said. “We are hoping to do a restoration of the Fox because it is an old building and to keep it up we need to work with it.”
The most recent event Fox Theatre hosted was the Central Film Festival on April 1. Information on upcoming and future events at the Fox Theater is available on their website, HistoricFoxTheatre.org
The Landers Theatre
The Landers Theatre was built in 1909 and has always been a home for the performing arts. Baroque renaissance architecture placed the local building on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977.
The historic landmark opened as part of the Orpheum Circuit, a venue for vaudeville performances, and would eventually become a movie house from the 1920s to the 1950s.
Later, the theater became host to the live television show the Five Star Jubilee, said Chuck Rogers, the production director for Springfield Little Theatre.
The Five Star Jubilee was the first color television series to originate outside of New York or Hollywood, and was covered by local news in 1961.
The Springfield Little Theatre has operated the Landers since the 1970s with a mission “to entertain, educate and involve the community in live theatrical productions and in the preservation of the historic Landers Theatre,” according to their mission statement.
The Springfield Little Theatre offers education opportunities and workshops for all ages, including youth programs and performance troupes. The education department includes more than 80 classes in acting, dance, voice, film, writing and more.
From April 8-24, the Springfield Little Theatre will be performing The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. More information on upcoming events and classes can be found on their website, SpringfieldLittleTheatre.org.
