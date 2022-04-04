There are myriad ways to get involved in the energizing life of Downtown Springfield. Many students may have already found all the locally owned restaurants and boutiques sprinkled through the town, but just as many might miss the grand events held at different establishments. Being fully acclimated to Springfield life means getting in the loop and marking these events in your calendar!
This is not a one-stop guide to everything happening in Springfield this season by any means, but to the easily overwhelmed, it can be a great starting point.
Springfield Little Theatre’s
“The Lightning Thief”
April 8-10, 14-16, 21-24
Springfield Little Theatre, a non-profit and volunteer-run theater, is putting on the musical adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved book series. You may have read the series in middle school, but now’s the chance to watch Percy Jackson discover his demigod abilities and go on a quest to find Zeus’ missing lightning bolt and stop an impending war live. Tickets start at $34 for adults. Groups of 10 or more can reach prices as low as $21, making this the perfect opportunity to gather a big group of friends and hit the town!
Find more information at https://www.springfieldlittletheatre.org
Queen City Quest
April 9
This one-day scavenger hunt doubles as a fundraiser for the History Museum on the Square. For $100 total, teams of four can take part in a hunt that will take them all around downtown Springfield from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teams will go head-to-head, and real-time statistics for each team will be available on the free GooseChase app. At the end, every contestant will make their way to the Historic Fox Theatre, where prizes will be handed out to the top scoring teams and teams with the best costumes.
Find more information at HistoryMuseumontheSquare.org and click on Events.
Indoor Easter Egg Hunt
April 16
To all the Springfield locals and those with family in town for Easter weekend, this event is for you. The Discovery Center is a non-profit science center aimed at teaching through hands-on activities, and for Easter, they will be hosting an all day long egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scattered throughout the building will be a load of eggs, and once you find enough of them, you can trade them in for prizes. The event is free of charge for The Discovery Center members, but more detailed prices for non-members can be found on their website at discoverycenter.org/easter/.
Earth Day 2022: A Music and Sustainability Festival
April 23
From noon to 8 p.m., Mother’s Brewing Company is hosting Springfield’s only plastic-free music festival in their backyard to raise awareness for sustainability efforts. The goal of the festival is to empower local environmental efforts as well as to leave no trace on nature by eliminating plastic use. Local and regional musical acts such as The Hillbenders, Salt and Izabel Crane will be performing throughout the day. Ticket prices start at $25, and all proceeds made will be donated to different local environmental organizations.
Find more information at http://earthdayspringfieldmo.org.
Bears Fund Season Ticket
Holder Appreciation Party
April 26
This event takes a step outside of Downtown Springfield but leans more into the deeply rooted Missouri State University traditions. The Bears Fund, which is an annual fundraising program for intercollegiate athletes at MSU, will be hosting a party at Jordan Valley Park to show appreciation for everyone who supports MSU athletes. Food, ice cream and drinks will be served from 4 to 5:30 p.m., and then at 6:30, attendees can enjoy a free ticket to the Bears vs. Mizzou baseball game.
Find more information on the Missouri State University Calendar of Events.
First Friday Art Walk
May 6
Located in the Downtown Arts District, every first of the month from 6-10 p.m. a free art walk event is held to showcase everything from original art and live music to locally owned retail stores and restaurants. The First Friday Art Walk has been a monthly tradition since 2001, but the first walk of its kind in Springfield was actually held in the late 90s. With this event being free and rooted in Springfield’s history, it can serve as a good opportunity to connect with the town.
Find more information at ffaw.org.
Deeply Rooted:
Stories of Missouri Farming
March 9 - June 19
As a temporary exhibit of the History Museum on the Square, Deeply Rooted aims to celebrate Missouri’s land standing agricultural heritage. From prehistoric agriculture to modern day gardening, this event features the ups and downs of working and living in the industry. Artifacts, illustrations and other forms of media will be used to enhance the experience. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until mid-June, museum-goers can experience this exhibit with no extra charge outside of general admission.
Find more information online at historymuseumonthesquare.org and click on Explore.
Moxie Cinema Showings
Dates vary
The Moxie is a community-supported independent movie theater that aims to enrich, engage and inspire by showing movies that might not otherwise be shown in Springfield. From older movies to new releases to foreign films to matinees, there is always a wide variety of options from which to choose. Films such as “The Wizard of Oz,” “Ex Machina,” “Mothering Sunday” and “The Northman” will be coming to the Moxie during April and May. Students can receive 50% off a Moxie membership, which includes perks such as $3 off tickets, fifty cent popcorn, and more.
Find more information online at moxiecinema.com.
The Blue Room Comedy Club
Friday and Saturday nights
Springfield’s stand-up comedy venue, The Blue Room, brings in performances from the country’s top comedians every Friday and Saturday evening. These comedians include but are not limited to quadruple-threat Michael Ian Black, five-time Grammy and Emmy nominee Margaret Cho, and Adam Conover, the star of “Adam Ruins Everything”. While enjoying the live entertainment, audiences can also order food and drinks to bring the whole night together. Tickets typically range from $20 to $25, and all shows are 18+.
Find more information at BlueRoomComedyClub.com.
Follow Liliana Hayes on Twitter, @lilidarleen
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.