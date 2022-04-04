The Discovery Center, a nonprofit hands-on science museum in Downtown Springfield, was awarded the Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless (STOP) Award last December.
Forbes Magazine announced the finalists for the award on Dec. 14 during their 30 Under 30 launch party, and later recognized the center at the 30 Under 30 banquet.
Rob Blevins, executive director of the Discovery Center, said it took days for him to process that they had won.
“I had mentally prepared myself to not win,” Blevins said. “It was a bit surreal, and really hard to let sink in for a long time.”
Blevins said the Discovery Center held a party with their staff and board to watch the livestream of the event. To this day, Blevins said he is still receiving letters from organizations around the country, and even received a random donation from someone in California.
The award has brought lots of attention to the center, in the way that they have been able to work with museums and organizations around the world and help their practices, Blevins said.
Part of the agreement with the STOP Award was the board got to pick what the finalists did with the prize money. Blevins said they chose to grow their school program, help the center with an open-learning application and implement facility upgrades.
One big renovation coming to the Discovery Center will be a multipurpose room with an interactive digital playground called Lü. Blevins said the project should be wrapping up within the next couple weeks and will be open to the public.
Despite the fame and wealth awarded to the Discovery Center, Blevins said they will still continue to apply for grants.
“We apply for grants continuously,” he said. “We look and see if they’re a good fit for something we’re already doing, or something that could continue or expand a successful program.”
Blevins said he hopes that the STOP Award is one of many grants and awards in the center’s future.
Follow Makayla Malachowski on Twitter, @MMal2024
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.