The Geek Foundation is a nonprofit organization located at 433 W. Walnut St. in Downtown Springfield.
Krista Peryer, founder and director of the foundation, said its mission is to “get more women and minority groups into the tech industry.”
According to The Geek Foundation’s website, “The Geek Foundation aims to expand the image of a ‘geek’ to include anyone who has an interest in computer science and tech — regardless of race, gender or any other broad classification — by offering hands-on, project-based classes to the Springfield, Missouri community.”
Preyer said the foundation offers courses such as the CompTIA A+ certification for those entering the IT field, a web development program and a video game development program.
The foundation also offers several different programs for kids, including a partnership with Girls Who Code — a program designed to provide computer science opportunities for girls.
“The true message of The Geek Foundation is that geek culture should be accessible and diverse,” Peryer said.
The foundation hosts and attend public events such as their March cosplay competition and First Friday Art Walks throughout June, July and August.
They have an event planned in October that is soon to be announced.
Learn more at TheGeekFoundation.org, on their Facebook @thegeefoundation and on the Downtown Springfield Association website itsalldowntown.com.
