Lindberg’s Tavern, established in 1880, is located on Commercial Street. The tavern is the oldest bar in Springfieldand provides food, drinks and live music to its customers.
The Lindberg’s building is 130 years old, with history and charm that can be seen in every corner of the joint.
Lindberg’s opened its doors on July 21,1865. According to the Lindbergs’ website, the town square it’s located at hosted a “quick draw” shooting between Bill Hickok and Davis Tutt.
According to the city's website, the argument between Hickok and Tutt was due to a gambling disagreement where Tutt was motivating Hickok’s opponents in poker tactics to beat Hickok. Hickok and Tutt eventually met up at the town square, where they stood 75 yards apart. Tutt had shot his gun first, but had missed. Hickok shot his next and the bullet went through Tutt’s chest. Tutt collapsed and died from injuries.
Ryan Dock, one of the owners of Lindberg, stressed that the Hickok/Tutt shooting was not the only shooting by Lindbergs.
In the town square, there was a farmers market, where an unidentified individual stole tomatoes. When this unknown person was running away, someone else unidentified shot above their head These missed shots can actually still be seen inside of the building, scuffed along the wall behind the bar over the keystone.
Since Lindberg’s was located by a major railroad passway, the tavern used to cash the checks of railroaders. A big safe was located in the store and was used to cash “$40,000 to $50,000 in railroad checks,” said building owner Bob McCroskey. Once the railroaders would cash their checks, they would hang around and have a beer.
In 1880, the building that is now Lindberg’s was actually zoned as a house. Belle Wilson and Martha Wallace were the landlords, and the building contained seven occupants that at the time were referred to as “inmates.”
The way Lindbergs got its name was through a previous owner. J.C “Carl” Lindberg. Prior to him, the tavern was known as “The Commercial Bar,” “The Joint” or “The Corner Tap Room.” By the late ‘70s , Lindberg’s had new owners but kept the name of the establishment.
Bruce Rader and McCroskey purchased the building in 1978 but didn’t begin business as Lindberg’s until 1979. Rader and McCroskey, according to Lindberg's website, were frequent customers in the 1930s and would come to share their stories of “the joyous day when the great Prohibition experiment ended.”
Even though Prohibition had ended in 1933 and individuals could freely drink alcohol, a stigma remained around who partook in drinking activities, even into the late 70s. According to McCroskey, “It used to be men only… the back space was for the ladies to go and have wine.”
Rader and McCrowskey ran Lindberg’s until the mid-1990s when it was shut down after some of Rader’s music publishing legal issues.
Presently, Lindberg’s is owned by Dock and Eric Weiler, who have had ownership for about 13years. Dock said most of the interior is original, including the ceilings, walls and even the bar. He also mentioned that, if someone were to look very closely, the mahogany wood on the bar is a bit wavy and uneven. The barstools used to be bolted in, so most people would put their arms in the same spot, so overtime this created ridges in the wood.
Dock stressed that everything in Lindberg’s has history, with stories and memories passed from generation to generation.
“If these walls could talk, you know,” Dock said.
