Budgeting is one of the biggest challenges students face on campus. College is often the first time they are completely in charge of their own meals.
It’s not uncommon for many freshmen to indulge in fast food, but that takes a lot out of your pocket. Thankfully Missouri State University offers many different systems to make sure that you stay well fed during your study on campus.
Since freshmen must live on campus, each housing plan includes a meal plan of your choice. As a part of your meal plan, you can have 10, 14, 19 or unlimited weekly meal swipes, which can only be used at the Blair-Shannon and Garst dining centers. Meal swipes are reset at the beginning of each new week and do not carry over.
The meal plan also provides dining dollars, which are included in a housing contract and act as a debit account. As long as your housing contract remains the same, dining dollars will be added at the beginning of each semester.
If you want more dining dollars during the semester, you can pay for more; dining dollars come in bundles starting at $50 on Missouri State’s website.
Dining dollars can be used at the various restaurants on campus such as Chick-Fil-A and Subway in the Plaster Student Union or Einstein Bros. Bagels in Glass Hall.
You can always eat off campus, too, but if you’re in between classes it might be more convenient to grab a bite to eat at the dining hall. If you run out of per-week meal swipes, you can still eat there for $7.80 a meal.
Both dining dollars and meal swipes are placed directly on your Bear Pass, so make sure you don’t leave your dorm without it.
As the semester continues, keep track of how many meal swipes you’re using, how many dining dollars you have and how much is in your own bank account. You can check the status of your swipes and dollars on MyMissouriState in the Campus life tab under the BearPass Card Account Managing system. Here you can also add more dining dollars to your account.
