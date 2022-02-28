The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated difficulties for students, faculty and their families. Lasagna Love, a global nonprofit organization, sought to help those impacted by the pandemic by providing them with homemade lasagna. Bear Pantry helps students on MSU’s campus.
Lasagna Love
Lasagna Love, based in Somerville, Massachusetts, started at the beginning of the pandemic. Rhiannon Menn, founder of the blog “Good to Mama,” wanted to help families who were struggling financially, physically and emotionally as a result of COVID-19. Menn and her daughter, Cimorene, started cooking meals and delivering them to families in their neighborhood.
“Lasagna is something that a lot of people take comfort in,” Heather Harris, regional director for Missouri, said. “It’s a heartwarming sense of home, and for some people, it’s a family recipe.”
Harris said she joined Lasagna Love in 2021 because she wanted a way to give back to the community, even though she found it hard as a working mother to commit to other organizations that require time and specific hours each month.
Conversely, volunteers for Lasagna Love can create their own schedules, Harris said. Volunteers make the lasagnas, and they have control over the ingredients, how many families they would like to serve and how far they want to drive to deliver.
Lasagna Love also caters to large-scale events, such as donations for hospitals and healthcare workers or food pantries, Harris said.
There are many organizations in the city of Springfield that help individuals with food insecurity. One that may be closer to home for students is Missouri State University’s Bear Pantry, which opened for students in January 2019.
Bear Pantry
“We’re funded by the university’s foundation, which makes us different from other food banks and pantries,” Kylie Mignone, graduate assistant of nutrition and dietetics and Bear Pantry volunteer, said.
Mignone said there are no qualifications students and faculty must meet to use the services of the Bear Pantry; they just have to be a part of the MSU community. The pantry battles food insecurity by word of mouth and social media channels to encourage individuals to get what they need, including food or hygiene items, Mignone said.
There are a number of ways students can get involved with the Bear Pantry, Mignone said. This includes signing up to volunteer, hosting food drives or donating. Students who are out of state can also donate items through the organization’s Amazon wishlist.
When students volunteer at the Bear Pantry, Mignone said they help with a variety of tasks. These include cleaning, organizing the pantry, checking expiration dates on donated goods and keeping the shelves of the pantry stocked. Mignone said volunteer time slots are typically two hours.
Both Lasagna Love and the Bear Pantry have seen successes in helping the community. According to Harris, Lasagna Love has served 700,000 individuals with their delivery service, and Mignone said the Bear Pantry has seen 40-50 people daily in the last year.
To request a meal through Lasagna Love for yourself or someone else, you can visit lasagnalove.org and click Request. To volunteer at MSU’s Bear Pantry, visit their page at givepulse.com or call 417-986-1915.
