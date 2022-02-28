Food spoilage is a problem many people face. Whether it is watching fresh produce go bad on a counter or opening a carton of milk to see it has spoiled, food spoilage can disrupt plans and lead to spending much more in the long run. To properly plan for budgeting and meals, preservation must be taken into account.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, food waste is estimated at about 20-30% of the food supply. Food loss and waste is defined as the edible amount of food available for human consumption but is not consumed for any reason. Food waste is a regular problem in the production and consumption of food, coming from food spoilage and consumers buying or preparing more food than necessary and throwing out the extras. Wasting food can mean losing a large amount of money.
Dr. Deborah Piland, a professor of biomedical sciences at Missouri State University, said that this amount of food waste equates to 108 billion pounds and between $2-4 billion lost every year.
“Once a food, either plant or animal, is harvested, it is going to decrease in quality,” Piland said. “Microorganisms are able to grow and spoil the food, fats go rancid, proteins start breaking down and oxygen and light are responsible for food going bad.” Additionally, many foods are very high in water, creating the perfect environment for microorganisms to grow.
The natural breakdown of foods makes clear that if food is not eaten, it will spoil. However, even if it cannot be immediately consumed, the shelf life of food can be easily prolonged.
There are many different ways to preserve food.
“One way is to refrigerate it,” Piland said. “You can reduce the temperature and extend the shelf life. Refrigerating and freezing are both fairly simple ways to preserve. Food in a freezer is good for about 3-6 months, depending on the conditions.”
Some other preservation techniques include dehydrating to remove water and canning. Food dehydrators can be found in stores for as low as $40. In addition, freezing food is a simple process. According to the USDA, freezing keeps food safe almost indefinitely when a freezer is set to zero degrees Fahrenheit or below. Food should then be thawed in a refrigerator, in cold water or in a microwave in order to ensure its safety. After thawing, food can be refrozen safely without cooking.
There are many ways to save money while being mindful of waste.
“Frozen and canned foods are good quality products that are often less expensive,” Piland said. “Buying produce is always much more reasonable when it’s in season. For meats and proteins, the less processed the food is, the more reasonable it’s going to be. A lot of products that are off-brand or store brand are made by major companies and they are of similar quality to name brands. You can purchase less expensive foods in bulk to preserve them by pickling, dehydrating or freezing. Anything can grow in a pot, so you can grow your own food, too, and it will always taste better.”
Another way to fight food waste while saving money is investing in “ugly” produce. While part of the food waste problem is associated with how food is grown, transported and damaged in production, consumers also have a large role to play.
“We are very picky about what our food looks like,” Piland said. “We have a very low tolerance for anything that does not meet our quality standards. A lot of food that is perfectly fine is not purchased or consumed because of its appearance.”
Ugly produce websites, such as Misfits Market and Imperfect Foods, sell fruits and vegetables at discounted prices, making them great resources for students on a budget. While produce sold at these businesses look different from what consumers are used to, they are perfectly fine and have the same nutritional value as produce found in stores.
It is also important to keep food that is already present from going bad.
“Green bags or Keep It Fresh produce bags absorb ethylene gas and prevent your fruit or vegetable from going bad, and it will greatly extend the shelf life,” Piland said.
According to the USDA, food product dating, which tells a food’s “Best By” or “Sell By” date, is used by manufacturers to determine a product’s best quality. This is not an indicator of the product’s safety. According to the USDA, low-acid canned goods often last 2-5 years in a pantry, rice and dried pasta last 2 years, and high-acid canned goods can last 12-18 months. If a product passes the marked date, it will still be safe to eat, provided it has been handled carefully. Some better ways of ensuring whether food has spoiled include checking odors, flavors and textures.
