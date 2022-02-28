Margaritas are among the most famous drinks in the world. The simple cocktail has many regional varieties, but the classics always contain tequila, lime juice and triple sec or other orange-flavored liqueur. You’ll often see them frozen, on the rocks, with a salted rim and lime wedge, sweetened with agave syrup or blended with other fruits like strawberry, passion fruit or pineapple.
In my book, a good margarita must satisfy several standards. Above all else, it must be fresh and lime-forward. I won’t stand for any boring margarita that skimps on the citrus. Additionally, a marg must be easy to drink — I’m not interested in choking one down. Third is recognizability. Whether it’s the lime wedge, the iconic contours of a margarita glass or some other visual cue, a good marg is one that doesn’t masquerade as something else. Nobody should need to approach me at the bar and ask, “What is that you’re drinking?”
I visited four places in Springfield and ordered a classic margarita on the rocks in my search for the best one in town.
Great American Taco Co. – $$
I had high hopes for Taco Co. since I have fond memories of visiting the place with friends about 100 times a week back in high school. Its cheap tacos and casual atmosphere made it a great place to hang out back when we were 17. I still stand by their Ultimate Salsa all these years later, but I digress.
The house margarita was made with Silver Sauza brand tequila and was $7.25. I was thrilled to see it served in a real margarita glass — in fact, Taco Co. was the only place to use this shape of cup, to my horror. However, we all know,what matters most is not external appearances but what’s on the inside. And what was inside this glass was not it.
The Sauza had all the right ingredients, just in the wrong proportions. I suspect the guy at the bar was not the regular bartender because this drink had far too much tequila; it didn’t taste like anything except alcohol. It was strong and watery at the same time, and I won’t lie, I pushed the drink out of the way and spent the rest of my visit filling up on tortilla chips and Ultimate Salsa. I didn’t finish this one.
Catrina’s Modern Mexican – $$$$
The bartender had to shout over the loud conversation, music and deafening hipster-ness of Catrina’s atmosphere to explain to me that the most classic marg on the menu was “La Flaka,” an $11 drink. I squinted through the dim lighting to take in the decor, mostly wall-mounted human skulls, and soon a very sophisticated-looking drink appeared in front of me.
Topped with a dried and spiced lime wedge, the small marg smelled light and lime-y. It wasn’t in a margarita glass though! I had to dock a couple points. There was a spiced pepperiness to it that I hadn’t anticipated, and it was strong without being a challenge to drink. There was almost no salt on the rim, and I wondered if Catrina’s was putting me on a diet.
For such an expensive beverage, La Flaka wasn’t breathtaking. Served with Espolon Blanco brand tequila in an adorable little glass, I was satisfied but not impressed. What did impress me were those tortilla chips, though. Salted perfectly and warm, they were more outstanding than the marg. If this were a review of freebie chips, Catrina’s would get gold.
Galloway Station – $
The industrial-casual, almost outdoorsy restaurant is an easygoing, no-frills experience. When I see Guy Fieri on the TV screens, at least I know I’m not underdressed.
I asked for a basic, no-frills marg to match. It was only $6, the cheapest on this list. Salted rim, check. Fresh smell, check. My drink was served in a pint glass, though. I began to wonder if there’s a nationwide shortage of margarita glasses, or if Springfield just hates fun.
My first sip was fun, but then I remembered there’s supposed to be alcohol in it. The drink was so weak, I sort of felt like I was tossing back 7 Up. I was underwhelmed. The drink is served with Juarez Silver brand tequila, but apparently not much of it. You’d be better off skipping the marg and opting for one of the many beer options instead.
Jose Loco’s – $$$
In a word? Perfect. Jose Loco’s has a comfortable atmosphere, a spacious bar and great service. It only took about three seconds for me to get my drink, and it was served in a goblet, the sheer size of which made up for the fact that it wasn’t a margarita glass.
The jumbo margarita is made with Tortilla Silver brand tequila and is $7.99. I knew from the mildly sweet and citrusy aroma paired with the gorgeous presentation that we had a winner. The drink is a perfect blend of flavors — sweet and salty and sour and everything you hope for in a margarita. The liquors were present but not overpowering, making it easy to drink.
I was so impressed that I got seconds, and the bartender even threw in a couple of minis for free because he could tell I was in love with his drink. I had been waiting for a marg like this.
Marg responsibly. Always have a designated driver. Never leave a beverage, alcoholic or otherwise, unattended. Have fun and be yourself.
