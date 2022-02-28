In past Standard coverage, I looked at local ice cream places and gave essential information: address, hours, phone numbers. This time around, I have only focused on my favorite locations and given why they are each the best for everyone.
Braum’s
Small candy bar concrete: $2.99
Best for those on a diet
While Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store is known for their waffle cones, they also make excellent concretes, which they call a Candy Bar Mixer.
This concrete is made with soft-serve frozen yogurt and a candy bar. Then blended with a milkshake to create a slightly mixed ice cream dessert to blend into a slightly mixed ice cream dessert. While on a diet, this is my go-to sweet treat. It’s yummy but doesn’t let you fall off the wagon too much since it is frozen yogurt.
Black Sheep
The boss milkshake (non-alcoholic): $6.95
Best for rich shakes
Black Sheep Burgers and Shakes started in Springfield seven years ago. They are known for their gourmet burgers and fries. But they also make boozy shakes with Andy’s Frozen Custard.
While I did not get a boozy shake, I got an Oreo concrete shake that was honestly to die for. It was super rich and yummy. My only complaint was they are pretty pricey, and the Oreos were not thoroughly crushed at the bottom.
Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt
Eight-ounce cup of frozen yogurt and toppings: $4.99
Best for variety
Maybe I am the only one, but in middle school, it was cool to go to your local frozen yogurt place. I frequented Cherry Berry. Though it has since closed, my love for frozen yogurt has not.
Orange Leaf has several locations in Springfield. When I go there I can feel confident I won’t blow my diet, even though it feels like I will.
At Orange Leaf, I never know what I am going to get. There are so many flavors and toppings. But this time I got a small cup with a little bit of coconut, cheesecake, chocolate, vanilla and Reese’s Peanut Butter. Then on top, I had a little shredded coconut, syrup, sprinkles and nuts …. Okay, so maybe I did blow it.
Honestly though, who cares. Orange Leaf gives a ton of options and satisfies any sweet tooth.
Alamo Drafthouse
Chocolate milkshake: $8
Best for an experience
The Alamo Drafthouse is located in southwest Springfield. This past weekend, I went to see Dog, which thankfully is a great movie, because the shake was not the best. It seemed pretty basic, and at $8, I will not be getting it again.
Now that I am full of sweets I am going to go to bed and dream clouds of ice cream. Go out and try some new flavors.
