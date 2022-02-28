There are few parts of Springfield cuisine as iconic as Springfield-style cashew chicken.
According to past coverage from The Standard, the dish was first introduced to Springfield by creator David Leong, who at the time was working at the Lotus Garden. Leong would later go on to open his own restaurant, Leong’s Tea House, from 1963 until 1997. David and his children then opened Leong’s Asian Diner in 2010; the diner is now owned by head chef — and Leong’s son — Wing Yee, following Leong’s death in 2020.
While the dish was introduced by Leong, many different restaurants in Springfield have produced their own spin on the meal.
Of those dozens of restaurants, I selected four with the goal of finding the best cashew chicken in the city. Much to my chagrin, choosing a victor was hardly as easy as I had first assumed it would be. Each place provided a unique and wonderful experience.
Instead of choosing the best — a truly impossible feat — here is a guide to what made each of these four places stand out.
Hong Kong Inn
Cashew Chicken Daily Special: $6.98
Best Value
Hong Kong Inn holds a place near and dear to me. I have spent countless nights at the restaurant’s multiple locations in the city with family and friends, and I have used the drive-thru more times than I remember. Never once has it disappointed.
In comparison to the other competitors in my quest for the best, Hong Kong Inn provided a relatively average experience. The chicken seemed to have been fried for slightly longer than the rest, providing a crunchier coating. It was topped with lots of green onions and cashews — a quality that earned lots of brownie points from me. The sauce was thinner and less salty than that of King’s Asian Chef, without being runny or tasteless. I would hardly call it flavorful, but it was far from flavorless.
Hong Kong Inn is notable for its affordability. The daily special was the cheapest of the five selected meals, yet it was one of only two of the meals that came with a side — in this case, an outrageously delicious egg roll. Despite the lower price, the food was still high quality and the portion was the second largest of the five meals represented. For college kids, price is often a make or break point, which makes Hong Kong Inn a valuable option.
The Riksha
Cashew Chicken with Fried Rice: $10.79
Unique Sauce
Just a few blocks from campus, The Riksha is a convenient stop for takeout for Missouri State students.
The chicken was comparable to most of its competitors, although the pieces were notably larger than many of the other options. The crunch was moderate, and the chicken adequately tender. It wasn’t the chicken but rather the sauce that made The Riksha stand out.
While I admit I often avoid spicy foods entirely, finding even the mildest of hot sauces a bit too much to bear, it was the hint of heat in The Riksha’s sauce that I loved. The delicate touch of spice in this sauce was simply delicious. The light taste of pepper and the hint of onion complemented the chicken amazingly. Compared to the other sauces, which often blended together, the Riksha stood out as a unique take on the Springfield classic.
The Riksha’s cashew chicken meal also notably came with an egg roll — which was admittedly much smaller than Hong Kong Inn’s egg roll — and one crab rangoon.
King’s Asian Chef
Cashew Chicken Value Meal: $7.69
Best Sauce
When I set out on this quest, I hadn’t had King’s Asian Chef in a few years; I was delighted to find that it’s just as good as I remember it. The chicken was comparable to that of Hong Kong Inn, with a slightly lighter crunch and easier chew.
King’s Asian Chef had a mild sauce, which was neither too salty nor too bland. It had a medium thickness that coated the chicken well without leaving an uncomfortable aftertaste or film in my mouth. Out of all of the sauces, this is the one I kept dipping back into. King’s Asian Chef really proved that sometimes simplicity is the way to go.
While this meal had one of the smallest portions in the quest, it still was cheap compared to many of its competitors. At under eight dollars, I felt that I got plenty of bang for my buck.
Leong’s Asian Diner
A la carte cashew chicken: $12.29
Best Chicken
Leong’s Asian Diner is the living legacy of the creator of Springfield style cashew chicken, which is why I was not surprised in the slightest when it was amazing.
With large pieces of chicken that were delectably tender and moist, Leong’s Asian Diner sets itself apart from the world of fast food cashew chicken. The light, perfectly-fried breading made it clear that the meat doesn’t need to be covered up by the coating: It shines all on its own.
The sauce was the thinnest of the competitors, and lightly salty with a strong, though not overwhelming, savory taste.
However, the fact that Leong’s price point was nearly two dollars more expensive than the closest competing price point set it back for me. Nonetheless, Leong’s is undoubtedly in a category of its own as a staple in Springfield cuisine.
My quest for the best cashew chicken in town reminded me just how many amazing restaurants with the dish on their menu can be found in town. Even as a Springfield native, I am constantly finding new places taking their own take on the classic dish. While my friends and family have their favorite go tos, this experience has convinced me to never settle for the familiar and try all the amazing places in town serving my favorite dish.
Follow Lillian Durr on Twitter, @lillian_durr
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.