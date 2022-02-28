The vanilla oat milk latte has gone by many names. To some, it’s known as a tenant of “basic” drinks — the chicken strips of coffee. Others deride it for being a “girly drink,” as if masculinity plays a role in what tastes good. But no matter how many mocking monikers it holds, I’ll always call it exactly what it is: liquid heaven. After all, a latte by any other name would taste as sweet.
As a frequent coffee drinker, I was thrilled to find the number of great coffee shops when I first came to Springfield. While many are familiar with the normal spots near campus, such as the house trio — Potter’s House, Travellers House and Mudhouse— there are a shockingly large amount of good spots scattered throughout the city.
To highlight some of these shops on a coffee tour, I selected four cafes and ordered the same coffee staple at each: the aforementioned hot vanilla oat milk latte.
The Coffee Ethic
I will always remember The Coffee Ethic as the first coffee shop I visited in Springfield. Though I don’t make it down to the Park Central Square cafe too often, I am almost always pleased with the drinks I purchase when there. I also enjoy the general atmosphere of the shop, perfect for taking someone for a chat or sitting down to work.
I was not overly fond of the vanilla latte I drank on my most recent visit. The espresso, which I remember enjoying from previous visits, had an overly acidic taste that overpowered the other flavors. Hardly any vanilla or more general coffee flavors could be found over the sour taste, putting this latte at the bottom of my list. The drink certainly wasn’t all bad, as it was still a warm and smooth pick-me-up on a cold morning. I would simply attribute this to a likely off-day for a shop I recommend visiting and often enjoy.
Eurasia Coffee Co.
Eurasia Coffee Co. has been a favorite coffee shop of mine since I first started looking in Springfield. The cafe on Commercial Street has one of the best mixes of work and comfort in the city. The location’s abundance of seating makes it a prime spot for grabbing a cup of coffee and working on whatever assignment I have to do that day.
If I were to recommend any of the locations on this list to someone who doesn’t view themselves as a coffee drinker, I would definitely pick Eurasia — and that’s not a dig. On top of the stellar atmosphere, the vanilla oat milk latte I purchased at Eurasia was by far the sweetest drink I had of the four.
This isn’t to say the store doesn’t have good coffee. I am rarely, if ever, disappointed with my purchases at Eurasia. I simply believe this drink — high on foam and vanilla and relatively low on coffee flavor compared to the other stores — would be the most accessible to those who aren’t looking for a strong espresso taste. While this wouldn’t be my preferred type of latte, I would definitely recommend the shop to those looking for a coffee drink on the sweeter side.
Architect Coffee Co.
Though it comes in as the second best vanilla oat milk latte of the bunch, Architect has been my favorite coffee shop in Springfield since I first visited. Their seasonal drinks always become frequent purchases of mine, and their house specialty — a coffee drink with steamed milk, espresso, vanilla syrup, caramel sauce and Himalayan Pink Salt — is uniquely delicious.
This isn’t to imply Architect’s vanilla oat milk latte is a slump. I appreciated being able to taste Architect’s incredible espresso without it feeling overwhelmed by the sweet vanilla or foam. The shop’s house-made vanilla paired well with the oaty flavor of the latte as a whole. While I prefer some of Architect’s more unique or ambitious coffee drinks, one can’t go wrong with sticking to the staples at this shop.
Echelon Coffee
The newest shop on this list, Echelon — located on the corner of Glenstone and Kearney — had my favorite latte of the bunch. The drink had a perfect mix of being coffee-forward while still having enough sweet vanilla to ease off the bitter flavor. For someone who likes neither straight black coffee nor sickly sweet milk drinks, Echelon’s vanilla-light latte gave me the perfect balance I’d hoped for. That being said, the shop’s espresso, rich and smooth, could have easily been enjoyed in a latte as is, no syrup required.
My only critique of the drink would come from the generous amount of foam. While I know some enjoy the drink this way, an overly foamy latte isn’t exactly my cup of tea, so to speak. Still, this is nitpicking my favorite selection of the coffee tour from a cute, newly opened location.
Home to a number of incredible cafes, I wish I had space to talk about more of my favorite coffee shops throughout Springfield. Whether ordering a vanilla oat milk latte or something completely different, I recommend any of these locations to coffee fans like myself.
Follow Casey Loving on Twitter, @CaseyMLoving
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.