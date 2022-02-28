Wine seems to be one of the trickiest spirit to drink. One has to know the right color, taste, aroma and sometimes even a foreign language to grasp what on earth they are buying. Calling a grape a ‘Zinfandel’ or ‘chardonnay’ is like calling an elephant a ‘pachyderm’ or a camel a ‘dromedary.’

It might seem confusing and overwhelming at first, but there are things students can do to jump-start their journey of wine apperciation. Students looking to break into oenology, the study of wine, must understand some key components before to buying a bottle.

One of the first steps in oenology is to locate a sommelier. This is an individual trained on the tastes of wine, knowing what to recommend and why.

Karl Wilker, Missouri State University research professor of oenology and distillation, is a trained sommelier.

Wilker said students should try a variety of wines to see what works for them. They should, however, limit themselves to a single glass of wine per day.

“Typically, people start out with something a little sweet, maybe whites, and then move into dryer whites and then dryer reds,” Wilker said. “In general, it’s just the way people work because it tastes a little bit different to things that they’re usually used to.”

The next step is to differentiate between the flavor, body and notes of a wine.

Wilker said a wine’s flavor is a combination of the aroma and taste. Body is how the wine actually feels in the mouth, either lighter or heavier than other liquids. Notes refer specifically to the aromas coming from the wine, for example fruitiness or floral scents.

Wine is often enhanced by its surroundings. Wilker gave the example of a sour wine paired with a dessert; the combination results in the sour wine tasting even more so. As for food pairings, he said one of his favorites is ham with a dry rosé a dry red wine.

One of the main struggles of wine tasting is selecting the right flavor for the right time, according to Wilker. This is due to several factors in the spirit’s makeup.

“Those things are based on sweetness, tartness, tannins and maybe how strong the aromas are,” Wilker said. “Like really floral (wines) may not match up with something else. So there’s a couple categories you would look at and give you an idea whether it would be well or not.”

William H. Darr College of Agriculture here at MSU has several courses on the subject, ranging from appreciation to tasting. The only course requiring students to be of legal drinking age is AGP 300, Wine Appreciation for Consumers.

MSU also has a winery and distillery located at its Mountain Grove campus that produces wine sold in stores throughout Springfield.

Chad Oyer, manager of the Brown Derby Wine Center at 2023 S. Glenstone Ave., said they support the wine produced by MSU. Oyer said taste is one of the most important factors for those looking to start drinking wine.

“Start with something younger to get the fruitiness and local to taste the area you’re in,” Oyer said. “Then you’ll graduate into higher ups, like your Pinot Noirs, then something more unique, like your imports.”

Armed with this knowledge, prepare a mental checklist for the next time you take a trip to the liquor store. What color of wine do you want? Where is it from? What sort of flavor, body and notes do you like to drink?

Ticking off the necessary boxes in the selection helps to provide a better tasting experience and increases one’s knowledge of wine culture, too.

