“If Audrey’s on your team, you know you’re in good hands,” said Jennifer Pratt, clinical associate professor of the Communication Sciences and Disorders Department at Missouri State University.
Audrey Welhoff is a Missouri State senior recognized for her diligent efforts as a student leader and advocate for the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association at MSU. There, Welhoff served as treasurer her sophomore year and president her junior year. Welhoff initially joined the NSSLHA as a freshman to meet other students in her field and become more involved in the world of speech pathology, but her peers encouraged her to go further and run for president – so she went for it. Welhoff ran for president her junior year at Missouri State and transferred some of the responsibilities her senior year as treasurer of the organization.
During her time as a student leader of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, Welhoff helped to reform organizational meetings and events to suit COVID-19 restrictions, and she introduced a diversity and Inclusion sector of the organization.
Initially, her former professor from the CSL Department, Pratt, has also had the honor of working alongside Welhoff as her former advisor for the NSSLHA organization.
“Her leadership at NSSLHA was highly involved as she tried to make the transfer from the presidency as smooth as possible for her fellow classmates. She was very involved despite her busy schedule,” Pratt said.
During her time as president, Welhoff assisted in activities like helping to modify and space things out for a socially distanced celebration ceremony that took place amidst COVID-19, all while introducing a diversity liaison position during her presidency for the NSSLHA.
“The NSSLHA donates every year to Camp Encourage children with autism spectrum disorder, but this year we decided to connect with the University’s Diversity and Inclusion sector to further research diversity and inclusion within our field,” Welhoff said.
Pratt spoke highly of Welhoff’s position as president last year, stating, “Audrey is a go-getter and self-starter.”
Welhoff’s peers regard her as a highly reliable and personable leader.
“I wouldn’t have been able to manage it all without her help.” Pratt said.
“The field of speech and language pathology is highly varied depending on different cultures, backgrounds and dialects, so diversity and inclusion is an essential component to the field,” Welhoff said.
Pratt is no longer serving as an advisor for the NSSLHA, but she has worked with Welhoff long enough to know she is a truly inspiring leader.
“She seeks leadership roles, but does so in a way that is both personable and engaging; you can tell she really cares, and she’s intentional about what she wants out of her time at MSU,” Pratt said.
After graduating from the CSL department with her Bachelor’s on May 20, Welhoff plans to start graduate school for an MS in Speech Pathology in June.
“The program starts in the summer to give students a head start, that way we can focus on clinicals during the regular semester term,” Welhoff said.
Welhoff will also be working as a part-time graduate assistant in the CSL department next fall. The department offers “half graduate assistantships” which require GA’s to work half the hours — 10 hours — and pay half the tuition. This allows students to focus more time on studies and clinicals.
Welhoff is originally from Harrisonville, Missouri, but after graduation, she’s open to trying new things and becoming a traveling speech-language pathologist or performing an externship out of the state.
She would like to work in a pediatric hospital or school.
