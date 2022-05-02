Graduating Missouri State Bears are tickled pink — or maroon if you will — with excitement for graduation on May 20.
A lot more goes into a graduation than a cap and gown though, so what does the other lingo mean?
Graduation Cap:
Many know the tradition of graduates wearing the square, four-cornered graduation cap that has a tassel hanging from the middle that they move at the end of the ceremony, but do many know why they look this way? According to the question-and-answer website PopularAsk, the caps represent a graduate’s success and come from birettas, which were worn by scholarly Catholic clergy and represent their high intelligence.
Cords and Stoles:
A cord and stole are very similar. Cords, which are braided pieces of multicolored string that graduates wear draped around their shoulders, celebrate a graduate’s academic achievements throughout their academic journey. Stoles, on the other hand, are ribbons for the organizations that a graduate belonged to.
Other Degrees and their Regalia:
According to the Missouri State University bookstore website, graduates receiving degrees other than a bachelor’s will be presented with different garments ranging in color and design.
Master’s and Specialist degrees: Graduates wear a black gown with sleeves different from a bachelor’s gown, a black cap with a tassel in the color of their university and a velveteen hood that is in the color of their degree.
DPT and Audiology: Graduates wear a black doctoral robe, along with a velvet hood, a gold tassel and, similar to the master’s and specialist graduates, a velveteen hood that is in the color of their degree.
DNAP/Anesthesiology/CRNA: Graduates wear a cap and gown that is unique to their program and will be different every commencement.
Faculty Regalia and Undergraduate Regalia: The faculty attending commencement are required to wear regalia, or formal dress. Depending on their position (President, Trustee and Marshal) their gown may include different colors or embroidery representing their field. Comparatively, graduate caps and gowns depend on their degree. This could be a bachelor’s, master’s/specialist, doctorate or another degree.
Summa Cum Laude:
This is Latin for “highest honor” and is the best that a graduate can receive. In order to qualify, a student must have a grade point average of 3.90 or higher. Students graduating Summa Cum Laude this semester will have a gold cord.
Magna Cum Laude:
Students graduating with “great honor” finished their undergrad academic journey GPA ranging from 3.75-3.89. Gamma Cum Laude graduates will wear silver cords on graduation day.
Cum Laude:
“Cum Laude” means “with honor” and is awarded to graduates with a GPA ranging from 3.50-3.74. Cum Laude graduates will wear maroon cords on graduation day.
