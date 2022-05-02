Missouri State senior Adam Chilcote won award after award during the Broadcast Education Association competition, an international organization for university media programs. Chilcote is an electronic arts major and music composition minor.
Chilcote first won best in the category, which was multimedia sound design. Then to his surprise, also won Best of Festival, which encompasses all audio entries.
Chilcote traveled to Las Vegas for a convention following his wins and got another unexpected surprise, winning yet another award.
“While I was out there in Las Vegas, they had another award that they were waiting to announce until people got there, and that was the Festival Chairs Award, which was first place out of the Best of Festival,” said Chilcote. “So I basically won the whole competition somehow.”
Weiyan Wang, Associate Professor of Media, Journalism and Film, is one of Chilcote’s professors and the person to whom he attributes much of his success.
“I even gave her a special shout-out during my speech,” said Chilcote. “If she hadn’t been pushing me to do my best and encouraged me to enter the contest, none of this would have happened.”
Chilcote has taken every class Wang teaches, and she sees how hard he works every day. Wang describes Chilcote as having an incredible focus on detail and sees how hard he works on each and every assignment.
“He is really deserving of the work he has done,” Wang said.
Andrew Twibell, associate professor in the department of media, journalism, and film and program coordinator for electronic arts, is another person who has worked closely with Chilcote during his academic career.
“I think he is extremely motivated; I think he is extremely talented, disciplined, driven,” Twibell said. “He is what I would consider a quiet leader: He is not always the loudest voice in the room, but when he does speak it’s going to be something that everybody will want to, and need to listen to. Which is a very valuable type of person to collaborate with.”
Chilcote never expected to attain these awards. Completing the project was difficult because of the many challenges. There are many factors to think about when creating music and because he started the project in 2020, the pandemic added more challenges with communication from professors.
Even with the difficulties, Wang always gave Chilcote the support he needed. The main goal was trying to figure out how to organize the sounds and put them together for the best result.
“I’m rarely sure of anything, but I thought it was okay. Having Professor Wang there to help me and give me a second set of ears to be like, ‘no don’t do that, do this,’ is helpful, but I second guess all the time,” Chilcote said. “I never expected anything to happen from this project, so it’s been really interesting.”
Chilcote flew to Las Vegas on April 24 and got back to Missouri the evening of April 27. Chilcote stayed at Hotel Treasure Island, right on the strip. The convention included the BEA, where Chilcote won the awards, as well as the National Association of Broadcasters.
During his time there, he attended an award show, rehearsal and a career day. Coming from Springfield to Las Vegas was a huge change for Chilcote, and a little overwhelming. But there were also some unexpected perks.
“Jim Gaffigan was there performing too, so I got to see that. He’s one of my favorite comedians, and I didn’t know he was going to be there, so that was a plus,” Chilcote said.
For the future, Chilcote does not have a solid plan but used the career day during the convention to jumpstart his search for future employment.
“I just talked to everyone and handed out my resume. There could be half a dozen solid leads to potential employment,” Chilcote said. “My track is audio but since it’s a mixed media degree I could end up in radio or television or whatever.”
Support from his professors, as well as his own work ethic, led Chilcote to unexpected success, and now he has many opportunities waiting for him after graduating on May 20.
