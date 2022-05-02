On graduation day, things can get hectic and stressful. Formerly known as JQH Arena, the ceremony is being held at the Great Southern Bank Arena.
“Graduates will report to Hammons Student Center. Both venues will open 90 minutes before the ceremony,” Terry Weber, a chair of the commencement committee said.
Pick a location to meet at after the ceremony.
There can be upwards of 10,000 people showing up to see students graduate, so deciding on a place to meet after commencement will save you and your guests hassle.
Meeting at the bear statue, the flags or even the Betty & Bobby Allison South Stadium LED sign just outside the arena would be a great spot for your group to meet up before and after the ceremony. Always seek out an easy landmark to gather by.
Secure parking
With 10,000 people showing up to Graduation, parking can be hectic. Most of your time could be spent trying to find a spot. It is recommended to arrive an hour and a half before doors open as you could be spending most of your time on campus trying to find a good parking spot.
Guests can park for free in Lot 25 west of the Betty and Bobby Allison South Recreation Fields, in 54 across John Q. Hammons Parkway from the arena, Bear Park North and Bear Park South.
Find your optimal seat
“Regarding seating, graduates will be lined up by their college, as we are restoring the traditional processional,” Weber said. “Graduates will not have assigned seating, other than by their college and/or degree earned.
“Guests are welcome to sit anywhere in the arena that is not reserved for graduates. There is no ticket limit to the amount of people that may attend for each graduate.”
Know your boundaries
You might be tempted to get close to the stage as your graduate crosses, but it’s important to remain in your seat. Walking closer to get pictures or a closer look can cause overcrowding and disruptions. Staff will ask you to return to your seat.
Make restaurant reservations
With the ceremonies lasting 60 to 90 minutes, you are bound to get hungry. All that clapping and cheering for graduates will easily burn a fair amount of calories.
“Springfield has many outstanding restaurants with a variety of cuisines for graduates and families to enjoy,” Weber said.
Lock down a reservation as soon as possible. Springfield favorites can fill up quickly even on days when there are no events going on.
A good rule of thumb is to schedule your reservation two to three weeks out so you are not scrambling at the last minute to find a place to eat
For additional information, visit MSU’s commencement website.
