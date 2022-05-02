Five years of college brought me five years of clarity. Half a decade passed that felt like a lifetime. In a way, it was a lifetime, because my old life wilted away like a dried-out rose.
If my past self could read this and take one thing away, it would be to prioritize yourself. As much as I hate to admit it, I have limitations, we all do. I can’t stay up until 5 a.m. when I have a 9 a.m. class. I can’t skip meals when I have to turn an assignment in at a certain time. Being your own number one priority is not the same as being selfish. I know that now.
I went to Saint Louis Community College straight out of high school and immediately started out with some terrible habits. One of them being not sleeping enough. I thought that when I transferred to Missouri State, having a roommate would help me fix my sleep habits. Needless to say, my sleep procrastination got worse. My roommate was the epitome of a night owl, staying up until 6 a.m. most days to get work done. She was always stressed, always sleep deprived and for the first semester, she barely left the room, except for food and the occasional gym workout.
My younger, more naive self followed her example, even though I had a 9 a.m. class and she had the privilege of sleeping in. I got so lost in my assignments that the hours seemed to speed by like a freight train. Every all-nighter has consequences, though. I have a vivid memory of rehearsing for a choir concert on the top step of the risers and I was so sleep deprived, that I dozed off for a millisecond and almost lost my balance. I’d never fallen asleep standing up before. I know zebras and elephants sleep that way, but it’s not my thing.
My other bad habit stemmed from a fear of having free time. I felt as though having too much free time would lead to a decrease in productivity and my worth as a human being. As a result, I loaded up on school clubs like they were clothes at a thrift shop. My friends always asked me how I managed to survive it all and my go-to advice was “take it one day at a time.” But it really only served as an excuse to keep overextending myself. At community college in particular, I was on campus from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on most days, due to my classes and 6-plus extracurriculars. I was around so often that the janitor knew me by name and joked about me living there. This intense overscheduling lessened when I left home, but only slightly. My fear of free time eventually branched off into a fear of being impolite. I never said no.
When I started attending Missouri State, I was already a junior but still had three years left to go. I immediately began looking at the club catalog and tried out different clubs like I was speed dating. I was staying in a dorm at the time and regularly attended the hall council meetings. During one meeting, a resident came in to advertise a charity organization on campus that I had a close personal connection to. I immediately applied for a leadership board position and was over the moon when I got accepted.
To my dismay, my experience was miserable to say the least. I’d be assigned a project and would spend hours on it only to find out it was no longer needed. I was left out of important discussions. The director barely knew my name. The worst moment was when there was a miscommunication issue that was compromising my role and I wanted to privately discuss it with the director, but I was forced to have the conversation in a public setting. I won’t go into any more detail, but I chained myself to the role because it was a charity, and I was afraid of looking selfish or disrespectful. But I didn’t owe anyone my suffering. No matter the cause.
While I was dealing with this, a few other bad habits climbed towards the sunlight like weeds. My sleep problem was at least mildly resolved because, during my first senior year (before I became a super senior), I was randomly placed with a girl who rarely stayed up past midnight. If I made the mistake of staying up later than her, I risked showing off how clumsy I was by tripping on everything in sight, even air itself. My peaceful 5 a.m. showers would be missed, but for the better.
The issue that made itself prevalent was my diet. There were many days when my very first meal would be dinner and drinking water was a foreign concept. I would get so wrapped up in staying busy and planning my day out to the brim with activities that I would “forget” to pencil in some time to eat. As an avid runner, this was especially vital. I eventually joined an on-campus running club and found that I wasn’t moving as quickly anymore. My mind and body were separate entities.
I wasn’t “built different.” I couldn’t go without eating or drinking and function on pure will alone. My roommate definitely noticed how minimalistic my diet was. She’d say, “Of course you’re hungry, you’ve just been eating cheese cubes and granola bars all day.” I wasn’t even following the college student stereotype of canned food and ramen.
However, I did procrastinate like the average college student. I even had a fake certificate made so that I could say I was an award-winning procrastinator and mean it. That last-minute work was why I stayed up all night, feeling like the scene in SpongeBob where he couldn’t write his essay. I was overtired, and overexerted and because of that my headspace was about as clear as mud.
There is really only one way to clear the fog. If you don’t understand your own limitations, you will never truly know yourself. A vague sense of self is a lost one and an exhausted mind will get you nowhere.
