Missouri State senior Libby Jones went to a conference for the Association of Marketing Theory and Practice in Destin, Florida, in March 2022 to present her paper detailing how online stores compete with brick-and-mortar stores in the bridal industry. The person alongside Jones throughout the paper’s creation was Dr. Ismet Anitsal, head of the Department of Marketing at Missouri State University.
Anitsal said the paper was for his marketing class.
“In that course, the goal is to work on a one-on-one basis with each student,” said Anitsal. “I said, ‘Okay, we can do this together.’ And when I looked through her research proposal for the class, and then her willingness to take it beyond, I said ‘No problem.’ She started working on the project the summer before she took the class, and it was submitted by the end of the fall 2021 semester.”
Libby Jones said a high school job in her hometown of Sullivan, Missouri, about halfway between Springfield and St. Louis, was a formative experience.
“I started working at a bridal store in high school, and I loved it,” said Jones. “My ultimate goal is to work for a bridal corporation to forecast trends, figure out what brides want and tell companies what to sell.”
Jones, like many college students, had a difficult time pinpointing her major. She tried psychology, general business, finance and accounting but could not settle on one. Still, Jones persevered and eventually settled on marketing with the market research option, one of the four emphasis tracks the marketing department offers. She is also getting a fashion merchandising certificate.
Anitsal recalled the first time he met Jones: “She looked very determined. And I got the impression that she would provide a hard-working student’s image because everything was so systematic with her first meeting.”
Jones remembers Anitsal saw something in her that she did not see within herself.
“He speaks very highly about me,” Jones said.
Throughout the semester, Jones and Anitsal worked in tandem on Jones’s senior capstone project. The two would meet to make comments and revise the paper. Anitsal said when he would provide feedback on a version of her paper, Jones would take handwritten notes about his suggestions.
“It was quite unusual for a student in the digital age,” Anitsal said. “Then when I saw her in the next meeting, there was nothing asked; she fully understood everything and she addressed the feedback for all of the comments in the revised version of the paper.”
From beginning this process in summer 2021 to the final version of her paper, Jones discovered how brick-and-mortar bridal stores stayed afloat among online competition.
“I learned about how disruptive online retail has been to physical stores and was able to identify ways that brick-and-mortar managers can capitalize on their competitive advantages to stay in business and give brides that special experience,” Jones said.
This led to the conference in March of this year. Jones is hoping to get her work published in the association’s newspaper, but she has not received confirmation yet.
“I do not know yet, but it would be the most rewarding and challenging experience I’ve had here, but it’s also helped me grow as an academic,” Jones said.
Jones has already been rewarded for her dedication and hard work at MSU.
According to Anitsal, Jones’ down-to-earth personality, her teamwork and her participative personality caught the eye of a scholarship panel, which chooses the students who receive the College of Business’s rewards.
“At the College of Business awards banquet on April 21, 2022, she received two awards, one of which was the Outstanding Marketing Student with the Highest Overall GPA,” Anitsal said. “She got another award for Outstanding Marketing Student in Marketing Research. As a department, we gave nine awards. Two of them went to her.”
Jones, a member of the Honors College, the Alpha Delta Pi sorority and an avid foodie, said that she is glad she attended MSU, but that it is her time to leave.
“I am ready and able to move on, but that does not make it any easier,” Jones said.
Jones is currently looking for an apartment in Overland Park, Kansas, where she plans to work in a bridal shop while working toward her Masters of Business Administration.
Follow Sawyer Wampler on Twitter, @wampler_sawyer
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.