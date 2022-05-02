I think the first person I ever actually met on this campus was Jack Dimond, the overseer of The Standard, sort of the Big Boss of the whole publication.
When I first set foot on campus, my dad and I attended a Media, Journalism and Film Department outreach program. Since I had recently graduated from Branson High School, with the intent to become a reporter, Jack managed to convince me to attend the six-week training for the paper.
School rolled around, and I still remember having to race in a torrential downpour to the Plaster Student Union, wait for the Green Route and literally stand in the back of the bus as it trundled to the north side of campus. I raced into Clay Hall and began my journey through The Standard.
So, that’s the beginning. Throughout my four years here with the publication, I have had tremendous fun and tremendous stress. Getting assigned both entertaining and harrowing articles showed me just how broad the field is, and it prepared me for an area that is larger than 225 acres.
In my own words, I have risen from a snot-nosed freshman who thought he could put anything in the paper to a seasoned reporter who relies on others to get my articles completely ready for publishing.
Due to that, I want to sincerely thank the editors I have worked under: Emily Cole, Carissa Codel, Desiree Nixon, Cortlynn Stark, Sarah Teague and Diana Dudenheoffer.
The first three enabled me to stretch my legs as a reporter. The last three trusted me enough to continue having me and promoting me. I regarded myself as the “hero of The Standard,” since I knew whenever there was an article that needed to be written, I was the one to get it done.
That’s what I feel like I truly am; the guy who, if you need something done, gets stuff done.
Yes, I walk a fine line between humble and braggart — though I want to remain solely in the first category. I enjoy the trust and knowledge I will be the one to write an article because I am the one trusted to not mangle it up.
I hope that when I go forward, I am able to communicate this to future employers. It feels good climbing from the low man on the ladder to the head of an entire section.
And with the final page at MSU that bears my name, I want to offer some advice to readers. The main reason why I became a journalist is to reach the truth of any situation. I encourage you to face forwards, hold fast and reach out to the truth as hard as you can.
Keep on pushing till the end!
