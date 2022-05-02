I didn’t really listen to Billy Joel until college, and not for any particular reason — I love ‘70s music. I suppose he was just on the periphery of my usual playlists, until the day I heard “Vienna” while feeling downhearted.
In the hustle to become an independent young adult, and disappointed in all the things I hadn’t yet mastered, I was soothed by the sweet nothings Billy Joel crooned in my ears:
“Where's the fire, what's the hurry about? You better cool it off before you burn it out. You got so much to do and only so many hours in a day.”
It’s easy to get consumed with tracking deadlines and romanticizing future plans, careening between the sensation of falling behind and imposter syndrome. Billy Joel’s lyrics made me feel seen.
Being a student often means starting from a place of inexperience, and it’s a nasty habit, being impatient for not having it all figured out yet. Tastefully accompanied by a soft -rock track, Billy Joel offered the reassurance that I needed to hear:
“Slow down, you’re doing fine. You can't be everything you want to be before your time. Although it's so romantic on the borderline tonight.”
Suddenly “Vienna” became my battle -cry against feeling vulnerable, having invested myself into a degree founded on passionate interest. There’s a lot of perseverance expected of university students that becomes mundane, semester after semester.
I still feel as though I’m growing, expanding and becoming more than I could’ve expected. It feels impossible to know what events or lectures will have a lasting impact on the future, and that’s why I’m not qualified to hand out advice like Billy Joel — I lack the clairvoyance. Though as if speaking to me directly, he sang:
“Too bad, but it's the life you lead. You're so ahead of yourself that you forgot what you need. Though you can see when you're wrong, you know you can't always see when you're right.”
I’m deeply grateful for my experience as a reporter at The Standard, it has been an honor unlike any other. My writing improved immensely under the thoughtful direction of each editor I had the pleasure of collaborating with. I am so lucky to have been welcomed into the fold.
Looking back, there’s not enough space in a novel for the encouragement I would give to my younger self, in the spirit of becoming the person I am now, only faster. I firmly believe that challenges are inevitable experiences, so I’d never deny myself the opportunity to learn from my mistakes.
