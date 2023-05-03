My parents and I visited Springfield for the first time in 2019. I was so excited to be on the road away from Little Rock, Arkansas. We arrived at Missouri State University after a four-hour drive, and I walked the beautiful, snowy campus with purity and innocence. I asked myself, “O’Shayla, what are you going to do?” I decided to sign my signature on the document’s dotted lines with joy to further my sports and academic career here at MSU.
Before I knew it, my character development was at ease and quiet. I was not the same person I left Arkansas as. I felt alone and was fighting the thoughts of who I was. I questioned if I made the right decision to pack up and leave all I knew behind. I was failing at what I loved on the collegiate level, running track and field.
At least, that’s what I thought at the time. I was told not to embarrass myself again. I let my worst enemy live between my own two ears. But, through those experiences of trial and suffering my soul was strengthened, ambitious and inspired, and I knew I was destined to achieve success.
Here I am a graduating senior, running on the track and field team while graduating with honors. It's not about winning or losing; it's about how I recover when I fail. I was faced with so much adversity while at MSU. I did not think it would ever end. But as I close this undergrad chapter of college, I am not another sad story — I am a story of perseverance. I am a story of what it looks like to never prove anyone right that made up their own version of me. I was determined to change my Missouri Statement. I stopped worrying about how I looked to others who did not see me for my full potential. I trusted my intuition and took a step out on faith when I needed to surrender and be divinely pieced back together.
I would be crazy if I said I did this alone. My support system throughout these four years of college was endless. My parents, siblings, boyfriend and close friends continue to push me to be the best version of myself. As I go into my next journey of grad school at Norfolk State University, I will remember all the skills I gained, all the professors who challenged me in the best way possible and my advisors who mentored me here at MSU.
The 18-22 year old woman who needed excess love can respectfully have her flowers and grow her mind into letting go of what was and walk into what is.
