I came to Missouri State to pursue a career in athletic training because I thought it would be a “safe” career path that would still keep me in the sports world, something I never wanted to be away from.
After a few monotonous and sleep-inducing introductory level classes my freshman year, I changed my major and found myself battling internal conflict and being unsure of my future. I had no real direction or idea of what I wanted to do, but I did know I wanted to be true to myself. That’s when I declared a major in journalism.
Changing my major to journalism was the first step to what would turn into the best three years of my college experience. In sophomore year I went through more introductory journalism classes and found my footing and desire for creation. Junior year was where things changed.
Summer going into my junior year was when I decided I was going to join The Standard, specifically the sports department. I had no experience with deadline-based journalism before joining. I didn’t know much about AP style, I was anxious to pitch ideas and I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I’m so glad I got into it.
When I joined, Amanda Sullivan was the sports editor at the time, and I’m sure I made her life much harder because of all the mistakes I made, but I’m glad I made them. I owe Amanda a lot because she instilled so much journalistic confidence in me and helped me tap into the best aspects of my writing.
As my junior year was winding down we hit a little bump in the road called the COVID-19 pandemic. Sports were ending seasons left and right, Missouri State closed down and the country went into complete and utter insanity during the quarantine period.
The scariest thing about the pandemic was seeing the number of people in the sports journalism field losing jobs, newspapers and online publications going under, and I had a lack of positive outlook for my career. I began feeling similar things into freshman year. I was second-guessing all of the work I had put in and I was experiencing a lot of stress and anxiety about what seemed to be a seriously uncertain future. That’s where Stephen “The Captain” Terrill comes in.
Stephen is one of the most genuine, supportive and amazing people I’ve met during my time at MSU. During the craziness of the pandemic, he helped me by giving me the opportunity to cover the football team, something I’m eternally grateful for. That opportunity helped me realize my true passion for covering sports.
After the pandemic somewhat decreased and classes started back up in the fall, I finally fully realized that I can do this journalism thing for real.
The next two years somewhat blurred together, but I had so many memorable experiences covering games, doing press conferences on Zoom, podcasting and just trying to keep everything together while the world was seemingly falling apart, but the people around me helped keep me together.
My Thanks
To Stephen: I owe you more than I can ever repay you for. You’re one of my closest friends and you helped me so much by giving me great opportunities and letting me truly be myself and try a lot of different ideas. You helped me realize my real ability and gave me a lot of tough tests. Without you, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing right now. Congratulations on the marriage and I know you’ll make a fantastic husband and anything else you decide to be in the future.
To Trevor: I didn’t write about you in the body because I hate you — just kidding, you're the absolute man. You and I teaming up to do the podcast helped us both out a lot. We created a great friendship that I’m forever grateful for. We went through a crazy covid sports year together and I’m glad we did it together. Although I harassed you endlessly to join the staff, you're welcome, I’m so glad I did because we had a great time writing together. You’re super dedicated and I know you're killing it in Jefferson City.
To Those Who’ve Moved On: Amanda, Reggie, Noah, and Claire. Thank you all for being such great people. I’m so thankful for the time I got to spend with each one of you, even if it was shorter than expected. Each of you created a great impact on me and elevated me in ways that you may not have known. I know you’re all doing great things in your various fields.
To The Standard: I owe you a lot. I would not be the person and journalist I am today without all the support, advice and experience I was given during my time here. I met so many great people, struggled through tough times and had so many unforgettable experiences because of you. If there was one decision I wouldn’t change about my college experience, it's joining The Standard. I know I may be getting repetitive at this point, but there are only so many things I can say to express my full feelings.
I’ve loved my time at MSU and more importantly my time at The Standard.
Follow your heart, follow your true passions and desires. Following those will lead you to the most irreplaceable experiences and friendships you can find.
