I’ve been on the bad end of some of the most prolific sports exits in the last decade.
It was Kevin Durant leaving the Thunder for Golden State, and I thought that was as bad as it could get.
Then John Tavares happened. The man strung my Islanders along for months, requesting to not be traded. Then he bolts for Toronto within 24 hours of free agency opening. He left us without a true hope. The joke’s on him, of course; we’ve won six playoff series in the time he has won none.
So I relish the opportunity to make a good exit.
I’m leaving The Standard after graduation in a short time. I truly cannot picture my life without my time here, the good and the bad. Any student media is supposed to be an educational experience, and I can truthfully say my biggest learning experience was my first article.
It was a Back to Campus article on the Ice Bears I finished right at the end of the Spring 2019 semester. I labored over it for a solid week and was pleased with what I produced.
I thought I had learned some about the reporting process while I created it, but it turns out the learning process was about to start.
At The Standard, our editors go through each story and make suggestions the authors can see. It’s done in an effort to help us learn from our mistakes.
My predecessor, Amanda Sullivan, left me OVER 85 EDITS. It was a demoralizing series of notifications, to say the least.
That said, I needed it. The story I turned in was not great.
Okay. It was bad.
But over the summer and the next year working for her, I figured out a lot about writing. Most of it was done via long lists of edits.
That’s something that has stuck with me as Sports Editor for two years. Every new reporter I bring in gets a list of edits, about as long as the one I was left that summer. I leave all of them a note telling them this is completely normal and part of the process.
Now, I am signing off from the sports desk. While nothing is set in stone, it looks like this is my sign-off from sports journalism as a whole. I am getting married in June, and the past three years have been difficult with a schedule revolving around events that happen at night.
But I wouldn’t trade these experiences for anything.
I learned to write, be more creative, an infinite number of technical skills that look good on a resume, direct production of media and a lot of other things related to journalism.
But this job helped me grow as a person. I learned to untangle my ego from my work.
COVID-19 ended up being somewhat of a good spot for me. While I was stuck in a room for months on end, I decompressed from what my first year at The Standard was. I realized what I had been chasing was going to leave me surrounded by a vibrant stream of Twitter notifications and a lonely soul. Those months in the room, and a couple more outside at my summer job, left me a little unsure of how to move forward. My dreams had run dry.
But the beginning of the fall semester in 2020 was a journey of saving faith, stress-induced breakdowns and a willingness to cut myself some slack. I figured out how to look at myself in an honest way, and where I fit into this world. It has left me a more empathetic and loving person. Sure, my writing improved because of it, but that is a sideshow at best.
Missouri State athletics is in an interesting spot as I leave the desk. Lots of coaching turnover, and don’t ask me to recite every player move the men’s basketball team has gone through since Arch Madness — because I will miss at least a few.
But my time here has been great. An 18-1-1 season, national tournaments and watching Isiaih Mosley blossom into a future NBA player have been phenomenal. Wherever Isiaih ends up, he’ll have a fan in me.
The people I interacted with on the job will be what stays with me. Forgive me if I miss anyone, but Josh Dolling, Matt Bentley, Jon Leamy, Michael Seabolt, Nick Heun (really the whole Huen Family), Jeremy Law, Chris Brown, Stan Melton, Brady Griffin, Louis Chaix, Brendan McClew, Jasmine Franklin, Isiaih Mosley, Demarcus Sharp, Dana Ford and several others helped make my time here as good as it was.
With thanks
There are a lot of people to thank, or at least name drop in this column.
My first batch of editors, Amanda Sullivan and Sarah Teague, helped me immensely. I said it a lot when they left, but if not for them I would’ve been the same clueless sophomore that wandered onto a soccer field that fall. Thank you both.
My colleagues that year, Derek Shore and Claire Niebrugge, provided me with great examples to follow.
To TJ, we’ve been through a lot together. You helped me put things back together after lockdown. You were a great podcast host, coworker and friend. I still think one of my favorite stories from The Standard is when we covered Missouri State football playing Oklahoma via the radio because, you know, pay-per-view. Best of luck coaching those kids.
Trevor, I always knew you had it in you. I realized when we were struggling through those eight weeks of Ozarks News Brief you had a great future. I hope Jeff City is treating you well.
To folks that have since moved on with their lives, like Noah Tucker and Reggie Lee, I thank you for your efforts. I could not have done it without you.
My two editor boards have been just the best. Todd, on the off chance you read this, I still have the monstrosity I concocted when you were late for design sitting at my desk. The file is coming with me. Diana, you were a great person to be placed next to in the newsroom. You always had something insightful to say, and I may or may not have learned half of my Indesign skill by looking at your monitor while you worked. Greta, I admire your drive to make the fluctuating world of student media bend to your will during a Zoom year. I don’t think anyone could have done better. Lillian — it’s not that you did anything wrong — it’s that I don’t know what you’re doing.
The Valley Student Writers were the best colleagues to have the past couple of years. I know everyone will have a bright future (even those at the Phoenix that abandoned us).
For the current staff (Black Licorice inclusive, of course), take care. I know you’ll be in good hands going forward. Just work hard at it and things will start to come together.
In the meantime, go Islanders.
