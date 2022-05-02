Diana Dudenhoeffer, Editor in Chief
“Every experience, positive or negative, has value. Instead of discounting a bad day as a complete and total waste, take time to think carefully and critically about what you ought to learn from it all. Think of a bad day as a chance to paint over the ugly parts and find worth in the otherwise unseemly situation. In the wise words of journalism professor Andy Cline: ‘It’s not a problem; it’s an opportunity.’”
Tinsley Merriman, Campus Life Editor
“You will literally never have this chance again. Go crazy, get nuts, do everything. Yeah you’re trapped in crummy Wells House, but you are on campus, you’re plugged in. Go to everything, talk to everyone. Plus you’re only in college for four short years. Keep that in mind and keep yourself upright. No matter how bogged down you get, just remember you are more than a conqueror. Oh, and you better get used to Dominos here in a year; Papa Johns is going by the wayside.”
Stephen Terrill, Sports Editor
“Who cares if they’ll say no — be it an interview, a grade change or a job. I once applied for an NHL credential on the off-chance I got to interview Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning for a story. Didn’t get the credential, didn’t write the story either. If you try, you can move forward knowing someone else ultimately made the call.”
Lauren Johns, Music Critic
“Never sell yourself short. I was given an amazing opportunity on The Standard Newspaper to host a music podcast interviewing local Springfield bands. I’ve always been shy and could barely speak in coherent sentences most of the time, not to mention, I had zero audio editing experience. But now I have 10 episodes completed. I’m glad I gave it a chance, regardless of the fact that I had to drive 200 miles monthly to record them since I was studying remotely.”
TJ Scott, Sports Reporter
“Do what you feel YOU want to do. Don’t do things because they seem more practical, simple and less stressful; do things because you have the desire to do them. Follow your heart, take chances and put your future in your hands. And most of all, have fun doing it.”
Sidney Miles, Reporter
“Value yourself and your time because it’s too easy to take for granted. Balancing responsibility with rest is crucial to well-being; too much of anything can be a bad thing. I’ve often connected with the proverb “a stitch in time saves nine,” which suggests it’s better to deal with work before it piles up. While that’s certainly easier to prescribe than practice, as a procrastinator, it alleviates an overwhelming workload and feelings of burnout. But be patient along the way, mistakes happen and it’s better to be your own ally than your own worst enemy.”
Eli Slover, News Copy Editor
“Learning what you don’t want is just as valuable as learning what you do. Though, the real trick is taking the courage to advocate for yourself when you finally figure it out. And, if I can sneak in a second tip, take a walk every once in a while. It helps.”
