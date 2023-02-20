There are a variety of housing options for Missouri State University students looking for a place to live near campus. Among the many choices students have, there are apartment complexes that cater specifically to Springfield’s college student body.
Bear Village
Bear Village was voted as the Best Off-Campus Housing Complex as well as having the best amenities in off-campus housing in The Standard’s Best of MSU 2022 issue. The complex is located right across the street from Bear Park South and features in-unit washers and dryers, private bedrooms and pet friendliness. Some of the apartments even come furnished.
The complex also contains a gym, pool, outdoor courtyard and game room. To learn more about Bear Village, call 417-862-2327 or visit their website at bearvillageapartments.com.
Aspen Heights
Located at 1028 E. St. Louis St., Aspen Heights is also a favorite among MSU students. The complex boasts amenities such as being a gated and pet friendly community in addition to providing fully-furnished apartments.
According to the website, availability at Aspen is very limited, so if you’re interested in making the complex your new home, call the office at 417-201-4593.
The Q’ube
The Q’ube is another housing option for students trying to stay close to campus. This complex has a number of floor layouts with prices that range from $575 to $1,015 depending on how many rooms are in the apartment.
Visit elevatemostate.com/the-qube or call 417-815-6438 for more information.
The 505
According to their website, The 505 is a luxury apartment complex in downtown Springfield that can help students experience off-campus housing in a new light. The 505 has availability right now for students looking to move in soon.
At The 505, tenants can enjoy amenities such as a yoga studio, pickleball court and high-speed Wi-Fi among others.
To learn more about The 505 or submit an application, visit the505springfield.com.
The Vue on Walnut
The Vue on Walnut has luxury apartments specifically for MSU students. Some of the Vue’s floor plans include amenities such as Smart TVs, designer furniture, stainless steel appliances and more. The Vue is also a pet-friendly complex with private study rooms, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center.
“We want our residents to be successful throughout their career at MSU,” says Vue’s website. “Vue on Walnut meets every need that you will have while in college so you can achieve what they came here for in an enjoyable atmosphere!”
Every off-campus housing complex has something for everyone. If you didn’t see anything you like here, don’t worry — there are plenty of other options in Springfield. To learn more about these housing options and others, visit The Standard’s Housing Expo on Wednesday, March 8!
