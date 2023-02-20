College students often have to balance a busy schedule of classes, homework, a job, practices and other obligations. Finding time to plan and cook meals is often not a desirable option after long, tiring days.
Luckily, meal planning and prepping can help students ease their stress while saving money. Here are a few apps and meal services that students can utilize while on a budget.
Tasty
Tasty is a popular app which has a rating of 4.8 stars on the Google Play Store. Tasty is a sub-brand of Buzzfeed and also has a popular YouTube channel, cookbooks and its own free app.
The Tasty app has over 3,000 free recipes varying in difficulty. The app is also relatively easy to navigate as it gives step-by-step directions with videos of recipes.
A special feature of the Tasty app is the ability to change the portion sizes based on how many people you are cooking for. You can also create your own personalized cookbooks of your favorite recipes and share them with friends.
Yummly
Yummly is another recipe app similar to Tasty. Yummly is more personalized than Tasty by having the user take a survey beforehand about cuisine types, food allergies and cooking experience.
Similar to Tasty, Yummly lets you save your favorite recipes and includes a step-by-step video for recipes.
Yummly is free but offers an upgraded version for $4.99 a month. The premium version includes a meal planner, a calendar for recipe scheduling and pro recipes where you can cook in real time with a professional chef.
Hello Fresh
Perhaps the most well-known meal delivery services, HelloFresh has many plans and coupon codes to help students save money. Hello Fresh offers four basic meal plans: meat and vegetables, vegetables, low calorie and family friendly.
Hello Fresh starts at $7.49 per serving. What makes Hello Fresh special is all the promo codes college students can use to save money on the cost of meals. You can find these promo codes by watching or listening to different podcasts or influencers.
Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot is a plant-based meal delivery service. According to Purple Carrot’s website, all meals are vegan. There are three types of meal kits for people to choose from.
The first is your typical ingredients to make the meal yourself, with the second option being premade meals to heat up. The last meal kit that they offer is less prep. The less prep is the middle ground between the recipe meal kits and the premade meal kits.
The meal kits are available in either two or four servings. Each serving is $11, making it more expensive than Hello Fresh. The prepared meal and the less prep meals are $13 per serving.
