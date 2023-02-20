After years of waiting, the newest dormitory on the Missouri State campus opened — Heitz House. This seven-story building offers many amenities to students.
Heitz offers private rooms for students. “Each room includes open closet spaces, loft-style beds, desks and set of drawers for each resident,” the MSU website says. “Single-user private bathrooms with toilets, sinks and showers are located throughout each floor. Bathrooms are cleaned and stocked by custodial staff.”
Michelle Madsen, assistant director of residence life housing and dining services, said while Heitz House can hold 400 students, it is currently housing 290 students. Madsen noted that this is a bonus for many students as it allows the university to “meet the requests and needs of students seeking additional privacy.”
Heitz House is most similar to Woods House in that it offers private bathrooms for students. Instead of having a suite-style or community bathroom, the bathrooms are in the hallways with locks, Madsen said. However, there are some key differences when looking at Heitz compared to other residence halls.
“Heitz has a dining center on the first floor, as well as Market - Cafe 1905, a coffee shop and convenience store,” Madsen said.
While some other halls have a dining center, Heitz is unique in the dining options it has available. The dining center has a Mongolian grill and the Market - Cafe 1905 has kombucha on tap.
Madsen said “the apple pie kombucha is really popular,” and that she has noticed more students in the dining hall this semester She suspects the word is getting around about the options.
Additionally, Heitz House is open over holiday breaks, including Thanksgiving, winter and spring break. Not all residence halls offer this. An interior courtyard and reserved parking garage are open just for the residents of Heitz.
Madsen says the cost of living at Heitz is $7,076 for the year.
“Students can request a room change to Heitz,” Madsen said. “There are currently a few spaces for first-year students, a few for upper-class students and even a few private rooms available.”
Students who are interested in Heitz House should apply at My.MissouriState.edu where they will click on the campus life tab, the housing channel and then complete the application link.
