Casey Loving: the argument for living on campus
In the case for on-campus housing, the pros really come down to the three C’s: convenience, camaraderie and the college experience.
The most obvious reason to live on campus is the first C: convenience. Living in a dorm or apartment at Missouri State cuts down on many of the hassles of transportation that come with being a full-time student.
As someone who works at the university and attends several in-person classes a week, being within walking distance of everywhere on campus has been a life-saver these past three years. I remain active throughout the year and don’t truly need to use my car any more than I want to. This convenience and ease of access remain integral to both my busy schedule and my traffic-hating sanity.
Another major perk of on-campus living comes in camaraderie. To put it plainly, I have met some of the best friends I’ve ever had through my experiences in dorm life. These friends have been both roommates randomly assigned to me and people I met who lived on my floor or in my building.
Of course, these same connections can be formed in traditional apartments, and only some dorms will have a close-knit community. Still, something about dorm life just makes these bonds come easier. When you’re living with people who attend the same school, have similar goals and are at a similar place in life as yourself it’s hard not to find some form of companionship. This hasn’t always been my experience, but by and large, friendships form naturally in dorm life.
More than any other perk of on-campus living, I view on-campus housing as a vital aspect of the college experience. Living in a dorm, you get to be right next to the action, present for all the house events and campus activities you may otherwise miss when forced to commute. It’s a lot harder to get the full effect of what belonging to a campus is like when observing it from a distance.
I won’t lie – living in a dorm isn’t all perks. Communal bathrooms can be a nightmare. I’ve spent many nights walking 10 minutes from Bear Park North after losing my parking spot. Adoration of your roommates will certainly vary.
But isn’t this all part of the college experience? Can one truly say they’ve experienced the full scope of college life without living in a dorm, for all the good and bad dorm life may entail?
There are other benefits to on-campus housing. Scholarships and housing stipends have certainly influenced my decision to live at MSU. Getting into on-campus apartments after my freshman year gave me much more incentive to stick around than staying in a dorm for four years would.
More than anything though, the three C’s of living on campus have helped me feel like I’ve gotten the full scope of college life. For whatever cons it may have, the convenience, camaraderie and college experience make dorm life well worth living.
Makayla Strickland: the argument for renting off campus
Living off-campus as a college student may sound intimidating. Paying rent and utilities, having gas money to get to and from campus, buying your own groceries and cooking meals again can be challenging after living on campus or at home but it is possible and worth it!
On Missouri State University’s Financial Aid homepage, food and housing are listed as an estimated $10,010 for on-campus living. This is higher than the estimated tuition, which sits at $8,604.
I currently live off-campus with three other roommates and we split $1,315 a month in rent for a four-bed, two-bath house. We only pay $328.75 each. Financially, living off-campus has been extremely beneficial. After a year, we have only paid $3,945, much less than the estimated on-campus cost.
I am only able to be in college because of the scholarships I have earned and now that I live off-campus, I can use my refund to help pay my rent, other bills and even purchasing supplies and decor.
Furnishing and stocking your new place can be both exciting and very stressful. This is more than likely the first time you have had full responsibility for an entire space. Finding items to furnish the house is best found at places like Dollar General, Walmart and Target.
I lived on campus both freshman and sophomore year in Woods and Hammons, and while both were convenient, nothing beats having your own room again.
Privacy is something that you can’t really get on campus or living with a parent. As an adult with a house, you are able to go to your room without any question or concern. You are also able to leave rooms if someone else needs privacy.
Another great reason to find a place of your own is not having to answer to anyone. You get to make your own rules and get to be responsible for your own choices. At home, you may still have your parents’ influence. In the dorms, you have a resident assistant. In your own space, there are no quiet hours, there are no curfews and no need to show an I.D. when you come home.
For me, living in my house has had the comfort of living at home and the excitement of not needing to answer to someone else. It has given me my first real sense of adulthood and I have learned so much during my time off campus.
Lillian Durr: the argument for living at home
Although students at Missouri State University come from a variety of cities, counties and states, for many the university is a close neighbor to their family home.
According to the MSU website, 6,476 students enrolled at MSU are from the greater Springfield area, which includes Greene, Polk, Dallas and Webster counties. For many of those students, commuting is an option beginning freshman year.
Students under 21 with fewer than 27 credit hours are required to live in university housing, but some are able to file for a commuter exception.
According to the university’s commuter exception form, “Requests for Exceptions to the University Housing Policy are evaluated independently and in the order in which they are received.” In order to qualify as a commuter, the student must also confirm their residence with a parent, legal guardian or grandparent who’s permanent address is within 45 miles of MSU.
While the entirety of the counties in the greater Springfield area is not within 45 miles of MSU, many towns are. For students in the area, remaining at home provides significant benefits. One major benefit stems from a common concern for college students: money.
Across the nine residence halls, MSU charges rates ranging from $6,388 to $8,892 a year for non-private rooms. Additionally, meal plans cost upwards of $2,000 a year, according to the university’s website.
Costs of off-campus housing can drain the bank quickly as well, with the average monthly rent in Springfield being $1,147, according to Forbes Advisor.
For students like me who chose to live with my parents 17 miles from campus for the entirety of my undergraduate program, these costs meant the difference between struggling to pay and graduating debt-free.
Along with the money I saved, I found myself able to adjust better to the rapid changes in lifestyle and additional stressors college presented me with.
According to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Learning Center, “College students commonly experience stress because of increased responsibilities, a lack of good time management, changes in eating and sleeping habits, and not taking enough breaks for self-care.”
While I and many of the commuters I know certainly experience the stress of increased responsibilities and have been challenged to better our time management, we were able to largely avoid adverse changes in eating and sleeping habits. In my three years at MSU I have certainly wondered how many minutes I’ve burned driving to campus, but I find it unable to deny that the strain of my daily drive is a lesser burden than the money I would have spent and the additional stress I would have faced living on campus or striking out on my own while studying full time.
The choice I made is not one universally available or advisable, but for students able to safely live at home and attend MSU, commuting is a valuable option to those looking to save money and avoid the additional stressors of college living.
Follow Lillian Durr on Twitter, @lillian_durr
Follow Casey Loving on Twitter, @CaseyMLoving
Follow Makayla Strickland on Twitter, m_strickland28.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.