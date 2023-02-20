While most students spend their days on campus south of Elm Street, those who journey a few blocks further north will find a Missouri State University building with a unique history: Kentwood Hall.
According to a Historical Postcards of Springfield article from the Greene County Library, the Kentwood Arms Hotel, now Kentwood Hall, was built in 1926 by local developer John T. Woodruff. The Kentwood Arms was a five-story hotel featuring the Crystal Dining Room, which was commonly rented for dances, banquets and meetings.
In the following years, the Kentwood Arms Hotel changed ownership from Woodruff to Earl Moulder in 1939 and from Moulder to the C. Arch Bay Company in 1968. During that time, the hotel would host notable visitors including Harry Truman, Pat Nixon, Bob Hope, Groucho Marx, Rogers and Hammerstein, and Jeanette McDonald.
According to the timeline printed on a bear statue outside the building, the hotel even hosted a Richard Nixon press conference during his first presidential run. It was then in 1960 that the hotel was desegregated.
In 1983, the building was sold to John Q. Hammons, a name familiar to many members of the MSU community. Shortly after, Hammons sold the building to the university – then Southwest Missouri State University – in 1984.
According to the Historical Marker Database website, “Southwest Missouri State University used a college housing loan from the United States Department of Education to purchase Kentwood Hall, formerly the Kentwood Arms Hotel, from the Kentwood Arms Hotel Company. The SMSU Board of Regents authorized purchase of the property on November 18, 1983.”
Once purchased by MSU, the Kentwood Arms Hotel became Kentwood Hall, the fifth residence hall to open on campus following Wells House, Freudenberger House, Blair-Shannon House and Woods House.
“The Kentwood Hall renovation was completed in two phases,” said the Historical Marker Database. “The renovation of the motel units was completed in November 1987 at a cost of $151,503. The hotel renovation was completed in October 1988 at a cost of $1,464,000. Both phases of the renovation were funded through the college housing loan.”
In Clif’s Notes Vol. 3, No. 2, published in August 2013, University President Clif Smart announced that Kentwood Hall would once again undergo major renovations during the summer of 2014. BRP Architects, an architectural firm based in Springfield, was hired to help restore and renovate Kentwood Hall.
“Change orders during construction were minimal, which is unusual for major renovation projects,” said BRP’s website. “Completed in time for the 2014 semester, the project included a complete refurbishing of all student rooms, 104 in total, renovations of staff apartment and office renovations, a new kitchen area in the student lounge and new finishes in the public restrooms.”
Following renovations, the hall continued to house students, offering private, two-person, doubles and three-person rooms with en-suite bathroom and adjustable-height loft-style beds.
According to the MSU website, Kentwood Hall also offered “super doubles” rooms, which included a flat-screen TV and additional seating.
However, when MSU reopened in the fall of 2020 after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentwood Hall was no longer available as a residence option for students living on campus. Instead, the hall was converted to isolation housing for quarantining students.
According to prior coverage by The Standard, five locations were available for isolating students who had been exposed to COVID-19 or were symptomatic, but had not yet tested positive. Kentwood Hall was the one on-campus location for quarantining, along with the four locations located off campus — Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven, Greenstay Hotel & Suites, The Christina Apartments and Bear Village.
As COVID-19 cases on campus decreased, Kentwood Hall transitioned away from being used as isolation housing. While the building still isn’t available as a residential option for students living on campus, the building didn’t stay empty.
Kentwood Hall was used for resident check-in at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, according to the Missouri State University Residence Life Move-in Guide 2021-2022.
“This year, Kentwood Hall is being used for conference housing and special interest groups,” said Teresa Frederick, director of Residence Life, Dining and Housing Services. “We anticipate it will continue to be used in this capacity for the 23-24 academic year. Regardless of who is being housed in Kentwood Hall, the Crystal Room continues to be utilized as an event space available for reservation.”
According to the Kentwood Hall Facebook page, the building hosted organizations including the Missouri Rotary Youth Leadership Award Academy and the Rotary Club of Springfield, as well as opening its parking lot to participants of the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival.
Despite a century’s worth of change, Kentwood continues to open its historic doors to members of the Springfield community.
