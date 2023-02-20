Moving into an empty space or redesigning a current living area can be a difficult undertaking for those who are inexperienced in interior design. What’s the best way to make a dorm room into a cozy home when you only have a small amount of space to work with? Senior interior design student Maia Williams provides helpful tips for making your space your own.
“To find good decor, I’d recommend Facebook Marketplace; it’s always local and you never know what you’re going to find,” Williams said. “For someone who may not be concerned with being trendy, you can probably go to a local Target or Homegoods to find good quality products. There are also a lot of flea markets and thrift stores in Springfield. If you like vintage styles, there are always opportunities there.”
Williams discussed how to avoid making a space feel too cheap or dated when thrifting items.
“I think the quality of the piece is important. You don’t want to buy an item that’s lower quality, and if you accumulate those kinds of items, (your space) can start to feel cluttered,” Williams said. “Upcycling is also a great idea. Taking a damaged item and trying to change it into something new or trying to repair it can be very useful.”
To maximize space, utility and comfort in space, WIlliams also said to avoid overdecorating.
“When we get our first apartments, our urge is to fill up the space as much as possible, but sometimes it can get in the way,” Williams said. “Find the practicality in items and remember their purpose instead of mindlessly buying items and not remembering what items you already have.”
Williams offered advice to those living in spaces that can’t damage their walls with mounts, paint or other usual decor-hanging methods: try to use floor stencils, peel-and-stick wallpaper and large posters to take up space.
“I think that old patterns can start to get mixed with newer things without making them disappear,” Williams said. “I don’t think trends completely disappear over time.” She added that she sees a lot of earthy tones and more pops of color infusing spaces as spring and summer return.
For students struggling to find their own design style or inspiration for their space, Williams recommended using social media platforms.
“Pinterest is what everyone usually goes to first, but I think that Instagram is such an easy way to find what people in the industry are actually producing, and it feels a little more realistic,” Williams said. “Ideas on Pinterest can sometimes feel hard to access or are completely unaffordable. Finding companies’ accounts that fit your style and interest can help a lot in your journey.”
Ultimately, Williams said making your space your own and filling it with things that make you happy is the best first step in designing your home.
More easily accessible resources to find good decor around the Missouri State University campus and online include:
- EstateSales.net, a database for nearby sales of decor and other household items.
- Allposters.com and Defining.co, are websites to find thousands of different posters.
- Local antique shops, including Impulse 1672 Vintage & Gifts, Queen City Collectors, Hakaar’s Bazaar and Retro Discount City.
- Nearby modern decor shops, such as At Home; Bed, Bath, and Beyond; Homegoods; Kirkland’s; Tuesday Morning; The Market; and Obelisk Home.
- Thrift stores like Red Racks, Thrift Haven, Next to New Shop, After Thoughts Thrift and Shop and Goodwill.
