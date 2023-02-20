After a long, hard day of classes at Missouri State University, resident assistant Marinda Ludwig travels back to her dorm room in Hammons House to be greeted by her furry companion, Goob.
Goob, named after the character Michael Yagoobian from Disney’s “Meet the Robinsons,” is a six-year-old gray cat that Ludwig describes as “calm-tempered,” “snuggly” and “like a stinky old man.”
Ludwig adopted Goob, her registered emotional support animal, in October of 2021 from Rescue One, a foster-based animal rescue in Springfield. Before Ludwig adopted Goob, he was living in a foster home for about a month.
Prior to living in foster care, Goob was a neighborhood cat that lived on the streets without a true home. Now, he’s loved and cared for by Ludwig.
“He is a very confident cat; even when the fire alarm goes off, he doesn’t hide,” Ludwig said. “I think he just thinks he owns the place, so he’s very happy and content.”
Goob is known by friends for his big appetite; Ludwig has to keep his food container lid duct taped to keep out his sticky paws.
“One of his biggest traits, honestly his whole personality, is he loves food,” Ludwig said. “He’s unbelievably food-motivated. He’ll do anything to get food. He has broken into food in cabinets and drawers. He is like a man on a heist if there’s food to be had somewhere.”
Ludwig is a senior in her second year of being a resident assistant. Last year, she lived in Hutchens House, while this year she lives in the neighboring Hammons House.
“I became an RA because I wanted to help new students and to get the benefits of free housing,” Ludwig said. “I wanted to help students have a better transition than I did. I had a weird transition with COVID.”
However, Ludwig says she would likely not have become an RA if Goob wasn’t allowed to live with her.
“Living alone seems super great because you’re annoyed with your roommates or whatever, but it takes a very mature person and a certain type of person to be able to walk in a room alone every night and feel content,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig is not the only one who reaps the benefits of her ESA’s support. Her residents also love Goob and often ask to visit him in her dorm.
“They love being able to come in and pet him and play with him, especially since most of them don’t have their own,” Ludwig said. “Residents love coming to visit animals. I think it just gives everyone that happiness and boost of serotonin that they need when school or life gets really tough.”
Emotional support animals can help people cope with anxiety, stress or other difficult emotions. Goob is always there for Ludwig when she needs extra support.
“He’s a great companion; he calms me down,” Ludwig said. “If you get an animal that’s naturally sympathetic, sometimes they can even identify when you’re feeling those emotions.”
Despite all the benefits, owning a pet while living in university housing is not always the most convenient option.
“Living with a pet at our age kind of limits the things you can do, like I can’t travel abroad because I don’t have anyone to give him to,” Ludwig said. “You’re not supposed to sleep anywhere but in your room with your pet, so even if I want to go home for a weekend it’s technically not allowed to leave my pet here for the weekend.”
Because Ludwig is an RA, Goob is labeled as her “workplace accommodation,” so she registered him through the deputy compliance officer, Julia Holmes. She had to show proof of Goob’s vaccinations to get him registered but doesn’t have to pay any additional pet fees.
According to MSU’s website, most students register their emotional support animals through the Disability Resource Center. If approved, the student must adhere to a set of rules, including taking proper care of the pet and taking responsibility for any damages. An emotional support animal may be removed from university housing if these guidelines are not followed.
Ludwig recommends other students have an emotional support animal like Goob, especially those who truly need the extra comfort.
To learn more about registering an emotional support animal with the university, visit missouristate.edu/Policy/Chapter5.
