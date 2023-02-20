Moving away from home and into a college dorm can be a stressful time, especially if you don’t know how to prepare for it. Every university has different necessities and rules about what not to bring, so going through giant online packing lists can be a pain. Perfect your packing list with this specially curated lineup of frequently overlooked do’s and don’ts for Missouri State students.
Bring: A fan
Ahh… Missouri weather. If you’re not from the area, you probably aren’t familiar with the rollercoaster Mother Nature takes Springfield on. One day you’re freezing on your walk to class, and the next you’re sweating through your shirt. If you’re like me and find it hard to sleep when it’s too warm, a portable fan is a must-have.
Leave at home: Air fryers
While they’re often allowed at apartments, air fryers are one big safety hazard in a dorm room setting. It takes only a few minutes of being distracted for the appliance to overheat and start a fire. Residence Life takes the hazard seriously, resulting in many students having their fryers confiscated and having their whole suite written up for the offense.
“It creates a lot of problems for all people involved,” said Drina Harring, a sophomore Hutchens House resident assistant. “I have also heard about people ordering them to the building. When they arrive — usually in a box that shows exactly what it is — we have to wait and tell the resident they aren’t allowed to have it and would have to take it out of Hutchens.”
Bring: An umbrella
Thanks once again to Missouri’s unpredictable weather, you never know when you’ll be greeted with a downpour right before you need to get to your 8 a.m. class. I’d suggest a compact one that won’t take up a lot of space in your backpack. Some people pack raincoats and boots too, but an umbrella is a great starting place for your first semester.
Leave at home: Candles
“Candles get confiscated a lot,” said Marinda Ludwig, senior Hammons House RA.
Candles are seen as a fire hazard in the dorms, similar to air fryers, even if they are never lit. The risk is too high, so you might as well leave them behind.
Bring: An extension cord/power surge
It’s frustrating to completely rearrange your furniture on move-in day only to realize none of your outlets are easily accessible anymore. If you plan on bringing a TV, plugging multiple things in at once, or all your charging cords are ridiculously short, it’d be smart to bring an extension cord, a power surge or both.
Leave at home: Alcohol
This includes any alcohol paraphernalia like shot glasses, empty bottles or boxes and pitchers. Basically, if it has alcohol in it or used to have alcohol in it, it isn’t allowed on the premises because of MSU’s dry campus policy. While there are exceptions for students living in Monroe and Sunvilla, generally speaking, being a dry campus means that alcoholic beverages are banned even if you’re 21 years old. The consequences can be severe — ranging from a fine starting at $90 to suspension — so save your skin by leaving the alcohol at home.
Bring: Alternative lighting
Every room has overhead lighting, but sometimes that can be overbearing and intrusive on our eyes. You may want to study for an exam with the help of a desk lamp or have a movie night under the warmth of a golden light. Bringing another form of lighting can make your living space feel more like a home.
It depends: Extra storage
Personally, extra storage is a necessity for me because I know I’m an over-packer at heart. However, depending on who you ask, you’ll get a wide range of opinions on the matter.
“There’s always stuff that needs to be stored away,” Harring said. “Without extra storage, you might not have that option.”
Conversely, extra storage can sometimes be excessive.
“I brought way more than I needed. Most people do,” Ludwig said “You don’t need nearly as much storage as you think you need, usually.”
How much extra storage you want to bring ultimately will depend on your lifestyle.
Follow Liliana Hayes on Twitter, @lilidarleen
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.