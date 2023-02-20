Adopting and raising a pet takes hard work, but it can be a rewarding process to care for a creature and experience the love that a pet can bring. For students moving homes, a pet might be the only companion in a new place.
A lot of students grew up with pets; it’s common for someone to grow up with a cat or dog, maybe even smaller pets like lizards or hamsters. There’s a whole array of animal companions, and they all have their own personalities and needs. They all deserve a home, which is the mission of the Castaway Animals Rescue Effort animal shelter, which takes care of and finds homes for a variety of animals.
CARE works with law enforcement and animal control to take in animals who have stayed too long in animal control and are next to be euthanized.
“Our rescues aren’t limited to dogs and cats like some of the other rescues,” said Rob Hardy, communications manager for CARE. “We rescue gerbils, birds, guinea pigs and hamsters. We go all the way up to our farm sanctuary, which has 40 horses.”
Animals are living creatures with their own personalities, and the truth is that not all people will match with all animals.
“A lot of people get lovestruck when they first enter the center,” said adoption counselor Annie Burk. “But we have adoption counselors who help potential adopters to find the right pet for them.”
When renting, it’s important to know the policies an apartment or landlord has about pets. There might be restrictions on the weight, height or breed of the pet. Some apartments may allow small pets but not larger ones. It’s important to research these policies when moving into a new place.
Even if an apartment or housing option does allow pets, it’s important to not rush into adopting a pet.
“There is a fit for everyone,” Hardy said. “It’s just a matter of finding the right animal that will realistically fit into their situation.”
When adopting, shelter experts can help ensure pet-owners find the pet that’s the best fit for them. There are people who have done this for years who can help you find an animal that will work with you long-term.
“A lot of larger dogs or more talkative dogs, and we know (potential adopters) live in a smaller apartment or close quarters, we might redirect them to a dog that wouldn’t be quite as talkative or one that wouldn’t require the same level of activity as a husky or another very active breed would,” said Hardy.
Small animals are still a big responsibility, but are an option when larger animals or breeds just aren’t going to work as well in an environment. Apartments don’t always have the best walls, and even if they’re allowed, a talkative pet probably isn’t the best bet.
Committing to adoption can be a wonderful thing and can make a house feel more like a home with an animal companion to keep you company.
For students living in residence halls and apartments on campus, pets are not allowed. However, students can register their animals as emotional support animals with the university. To learn more about the university’s emotional support animal policy, visit missouristate.edu/Policy/Chapter5.
