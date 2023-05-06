During the 9th month of the Islamic calendar, Springfield’s Muslim community comes together to observe Ramadan. This year, the holy month ranged from March 22 to April 20, ending with a celebration called Eid.
“The Islamic Holy Month of Ramadan is when Muslims all over the world observe a period of fasting, prayer and contemplation,” said Missouri State University student Labiba Rahman. “The prophet Muhammad is said to have received the first verses of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, during this month. The revelation of the Quran is considered to be the most important event in Islamic history, and the month of Ramadan provides an opportunity for us, the Muslims, to reflect on its teachings and renew our commitment to living a righteous life.”
Rahman explained that Ramadan is not a celebration that has a fixed season or recurring dates. Instead, each year, Muslims must determine when the month will begin and end and how long it will be.
“Ramadan is a significant time for Muslims, and it is observed annually,” she said. “The exact dates of Ramadan vary from year to year, as they are determined by the sighting of the new moon.”
Two of the major focuses during Ramadan are fasting and praying. During the holy month, Rahman shared that Muslims abstain from eating between sunrise and sunset and often come together as a community to celebrate meals.
“The fast is broken at sunset with a meal called Iftar,” she said. “It is also a time for community and togetherness, as Muslims often gather with friends and family to break the fast and attend special prayers at the mosque.”
Aside from the custom of fasting and attending nightly community prayers at local mosques, Rahman shares the custom of charity focus.
“We are encouraged to give to those in need and to participate in acts of kindness and generosity,” she said. “This emphasis on giving back to the community and helping others is an important part of Islam and is reinforced during the month of Ramadan. It is a time of spiritual reflection, self-improvement and strengthening one’s relationship with Allah the Almighty. A time to focus on our faith and strive to become a better person, both individually and as part of a larger community.”
When the month of Ramadan ends, there is a final celebration called Eid al-Fitr, meaning the festival or celebration of breaking the fast. During this time, families and friends come together to celebrate breaking their fast.
“Eid is a time of joy and thanksgiving for the blessings that have been received during the month of fasting,” Rahman said. “We typically attend special prayers in the morning only for Eid and then spend the day with family and friends exchanging gifts and enjoying festive meals. On Eid day, whoever is younger goes to the elders and asks them for Eidi, which is rewarded with money. All these little things make it so beautiful.”
Rahman shared her own memories of celebrating Eid with her family and her adjustment to observing Ramadan and celebrating Eid alone as a student at MSU.
“It’s hard. I think this feeling is the same for every other student who is alone here without their family, making sehri to Iftar has been tough for me,” she said. “Back home, my mom used to prepare delicious food and my younger sister, and I would help her. It felt like we were all together helping each other. This is my second Ramadan in Springfield, and while my first one was way better because I had more people around me, this year I have had to work alone at home every day. So, it was difficult to manage.”
Rahman shared why Ramadan is so important to her personally and why she continues to observe the holy month independently, even when it is difficult.
“Ramadan is so important for me because this is the time I feel like I am becoming a better version of myself, and the eagerness and happiness Eid remains constant,” she said. “We also have Chand (moon) Raat (night) the night before Eid when the moon is seen. We girls would put henna on our hands, do last-minute shopping and prepare food for the next day. In short, I would say I used to pamper myself for Eid.”
Springfield has a growing Muslim community, and MSU has the Muslim Student Association available for students to connect with. This year was also the first time at MSU that Muslim students were able to access prepackaged meals for Iftar in the cafeteria.
If MSU students are looking to connect to the local Muslim community, they can directly contact the Muslim Student Association or reach out to the Islamic Society of Greater Springfield.
