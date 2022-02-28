Springfield is home to many bars and breweries. The Standard mapped out some of the best in this illustration. Use this map on your next night out barhopping to find the perfect beeline of locations to stop by!
Mapping the downtown bars
- Chloe Gramelspacher, Illustrator
