As part of the American Rescue Act President Biden signed into law on March 11, 2021, coal-powered communities, like Springfield, will receive funding.
“The City of Springfield will receive an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) to conduct planning efforts for the redevelopment of the Lake Springfield area,” the City of Springfield stated in a press release on Feb. 11. “This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan and EDA’s $300 million Coal Communities Commitment. It is the first competitive American Rescue Plan grant to be awarded in the region.”
It has not been decided what the money will be used for at the former James River Power Plant. However, according to the press release, the grant is to be used, “for recovery in many areas, including recreation, tourism and new innovative and resilient businesses.”
Springfield imploded the smokestack towers at James River Power Plant on Feb. 19 as the first step towards new projects.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding for what will surely become a transformative project in our community. The area has a lot of potential for new amenities for future generations, leveraging the beautiful asset of Lake Springfield and its surrounding nature,” said Jason Gage, city manager, in a press release on Feb. 11.
This section of the American Rescue Act was created in order to provide funds for coal communities to create new industries instead of burning coal.
“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides direct support to American communities as they build back better from the pandemic and address a changing economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project is part of EDA’s Coal Communities Commitment and will provide support as the local economy transitions from the coal industry to new fields.”
