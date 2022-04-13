South Florida has recently seen a rise in cases of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex in its shelters.
Maria Serrano, chief veterinarian at Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said in an interview with The Standard that CIRDC is a group of viruses and bacteria that affects the respiratory tract of dogs. She said symptoms of CIRDC consist of coughing, sneezing and discharge from the nose or eyes.
The virus is highly contagious and spreads in a similar way that COVID-19 spreads among humans.
Miami-Dade County Animal Services, the largest municipal shelter in the state of Florida, announced in a press release that the infection spreads when dogs encounter an infected dog or people and items that have been exposed to the virus. Areas with a high density of dogs like dog parks or shelters have a higher risk of spreading the disease.
Miami-Dade County Animal Services noticed a high population of dogs at their shelter was showing symptoms of the respiratory disease complex.
Serrano said that shelters are a manifestation of what is happening in the community. The shelter is constantly testing its animals for infectious diseases. When the shelter has a large number of animals becoming sick, they know they must respond immediately to protect the community.
Since multiple agents cause CIRDC and treatment depends on the main virus, Serrano said the shelter took quick action to isolate what specific virus was causing CIRDC to spread throughout the community. She said samples were taken throughout the shelter from symptomatic and asymptomatic dogs. Results revealed canine pneumovirus was the virus affecting the majority of the dogs.
Serrano said treatment and isolation began immediately with the sick dogs within the shelter. Those who were showing symptoms were moved to a separate building and isolated from other dogs for 10 days.
While some viruses that cause CIRDC can be targeted with components of normal vaccines, pneumovirus was just discovered in 2010. This means there is no vaccine that directly targets this virus.
Since viral diseases do not have a direct treatment, Serrano said sick dogs were given antibiotics to help prevent the onset of a secondary infection.
Miami-Dade reduced the number of animals coming into the shelter to protect the community’s animals. The shelter announced in a press release that it was suspending owner surrenders, limiting stray intake to only those who are injured or at risk in some way and limiting wellness vaccines to avoid unnecessary crowds of dogs.
Due to their quick response, Serrano said Miami-Dade County Animal Services was able to lower the risk of the spread of CIRDC from their shelter.
“We started with about 50 dogs with clinical signs and we are down to 15 dogs now that are in isolation,” said Serrano.
Serrano and many others in the south Florida area encourage dog owners to avoid areas where dogs congregate and to make sure dogs are up-to-date on their vaccinations.
While the current spike of CIRDC cases is occurring in south Florida, the disease can be found throughout the country.
Ryan Bader, a veterinarian at Seven Hills Veterinary Clinic in Nixa, said the most important thing for dog owners to keep in mind when it comes to CIRDC is to keep their dogs away from other dogs if they become sick.
Monitoring your pet’s symptoms and being conscientious of where you take your dogs is the best way to prevent the spread of CIRDC.
If your dog begins to show symptoms of CIRDC, contact your veterinarian and isolate your pet from others.
Follow Michelle Lewis on Twitter, @lewis0michelle.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.