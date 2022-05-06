The Biden-Harris administration passed the sixth extension for student loan forgiveness on April 6.
“I have been in financial aid since 2008,” Victoria Jacobson, financial aid coordinator said. “I have never encountered anything like this. Honestly it’s interesting to watch. In regards to how long this can continue, that is unknown.”
Currently, five graduating classes from May 2020 to May 2022 are experiencing this extended grace period for loan repayment. Normally by the seventh month after graduation debtors are required to start making payments towards loans.
“People graduated 2 years ago and have never made a student loan payment because they were never required to,” said Jacobson.
There are effects of paying loans with zero percent interest rates during this time.
“The benefit of paying now is that every dollar you pay goes towards the principal balance. So if you believe that there is not going to be any loan forgiveness, you can start paying down your debt,” said Jacobson.
To help mitigate the fluctuating interest rates from loans taken out each year, it is recommended to put saved money into a savings account.
“I encourage them to set your money aside in a savings account to earn some interest on that,” said Jacobson.
Loans taken out for the calendar year start on July 1 and end on June 30. Students don’t have to worry about interest rates increasing once borrowers have to start paying back their loans.
“Whatever loan you took out during that period has a fixed interest rate,” said Jacobson “By law that interest rate can't change. They are locked in for the life of that loan.”
The importance of paying back a student loan on time is a big concern for Jacobson over students forgetting to make a payment. Being late by even one day is considered delinquent. After 270 days of nonpayment debtors have then defaulted on the loan.
“After that the federal servicer sends it over to a collection agency. They can garnish your wages,” Jacobson said. “They can get that money back through your federal tax return and your state income tax return which can impact your ability to get a professional license.”
Jacobson explained over the course of 2 years, several loan servicers like Navient and FedLoan Servicing have chosen not to renew their loan contracts with the U.S. Department of Education as they have not been able to collect interest payments during this time of forbearance.
The US Department of Education is not the only one who will be trying to collect money. Scammers are out there trying to collect money from unsuspecting students seeking help in paying back their loans.
“What to watch out for is if (students) don’t recognize the name of the servicer calling,” said Jacobson.
Scammers will do their best to get students to trust them enough to provide log in credentials and then lock their account in exchange for a fee.
For additional information on updated loan forgiveness policies, check out the student aid website for more information.
