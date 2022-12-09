The Friday after Thanksgiving is a time when many begin shopping for Christmas gifts. It’s a time when stores often give discounts and deals for products in order to put them in the black. It has been dubbed Black Friday and has been a miniature holiday for many years.
Black Friday sales hit a record $9 billion in spending this year, according to Adobe Analytics. Most of it, however, comes from online spending as opposed to traditional in-store sales.
Black Friday has been known for its large crowds rushing to stores to get the best deals on products for the holiday season. Videos of crowds rushing into stores and people fighting over TVs went viral with the dawn of the internet, with the day becoming a bigger event as the years went on.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2020, it caused large shutdowns across the nation, leaving many stores closed during the holidays. Stores such as Walmart took the opportunity to expand into the online scene with online delivery and pickup.
Many stores have since encouraged shoppers to do their shopping online, which offers bigger discounts for in-store pickup and delivery. This has led to an overall decrease in in-store shopping.
“The checkout line at the toy section at a Macy’s in Stamford, Connecticut, had no wait and the cashier said the store had prepared for more shoppers,” Time Magazine reported.
NBC News said that the pandemic seems to have killed the idea of opening stores for shopping on Thanksgiving Day.
“Closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day is one way we're saying 'thank you' to our teams for their dedication and hard work this year,” Walmart said on their website.
As time has gone on, Cyber Monday, which started in 2004, has been gaining more popularity. Nationwide has said that Black Friday gears more towards electronics such as TVs and smart devices, while Cyber Monday focuses on apparel, toys and holiday photos.
Both days have shifted more into a month-long sales event with discounts lasting the entire month of December. Some stores begin sales even before that.
Shoppers have also noted that the discounts this year aren’t worth the trouble of heading out to stores.
“Pociask said she’s planning to spend about $2,000 during the holidays — about the same as last year. But with inflation high, her money isn’t going as far as it did,” Bloomberg reported.
With the close of this season, many retail stores are left wondering if Black Friday is a sustainable model to keep in the future.
