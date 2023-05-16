At Missouri State University’s Student Employee of the Year reception on Wednesday, April 19, Brianna Thomas was shocked to hear her name called as the winner of this year’s award.
“I was really surprised because I honestly didn’t think I’d get it because I was the youngest one,” Thomas said.
Thomas’s supervisor Janet Wicks, invoicing specialist and Clinique coordinator at the MSU Bookstore, was not as shocked when Thomas was announced the winner.
“I wasn’t surprised Bri won,” Wicks said. “She has a great work ethic, an outgoing personality and a smile on her face for each person she comes in contact with.”
Thomas is a sophomore human resources management major with a minor in economics. She also plans to do an accelerated master's program in hospital administration after her undergraduate studies.
She earned the title of Student Employee of the Year due to her work as the department charge of the MSU Bookstore. As the department charge, Thomas helps athletes get their books, checks out supplies for resident assistants and imposes charges for each department.
James Sexton, the bookstore director and Thomas’s nominator, said he has received several comments about Thomas’s kindness and helpful attitude.
“Bri has such a welcoming personality, friendly to customers and co-workers and is just always willing to do whatever is asked of her,” Sexton said.
Thomas has worked at the bookstore since November 2021, and she currently works five days a week.
Wicks said Thomas often goes above and beyond what’s expected of her.
“She will reach out to other departments to see if they need help with anything and she is one of the first on the team to sign up to work extra shifts for remote events,” Wicks said.
Sexton said nominating Thomas was an easy choice because of her constant positive attitude and exceptional customer service.
“You would never know if Bri had a rough day or a great day, she comes in smiling, ready to engage in the day and looks to get started on whatever task is at hand,” Sexton said. “Her positive and friendly approach to the job makes her a joy to work with.”
Thomas said her favorite part about working at the bookstore is the atmosphere and the people she gets to work with. She also said the bookstore allows her to balance school and work efficiently.
“Because it’s an on-campus job, they do a really good job of making sure I put my grades first,” Thomas said.
In honor of national student employment week, Student Employment Services hosted a variety of events during the week of April 17-21 to recognize student employees. Sexton and Wicks both said that student employees are incredibly important to the university.
“The bookstore and the university rely on our student workers for our day-to-day operations,” Wicks said. “We couldn’t function efficiently without them working with us.”
The Student Employee of the Year reception was held in the Plaster Student Union Ballroom and the student employee of the year nominees and their nominators were invited.
“The reception was a fun event,” Sexton said. “We had the chance to recognize all of the students that were nominated for the employee of the year. The committee that put the event together did a fantastic job and it was excitement and anticipation from the start to the end of the program.”
In addition to the award announcement, there were also gift bags, food and photo opportunities during the reception.
“I got to see everyone I work with and they did a really good job,” Thomas said. “It was really fun. There were a lot of picture opportunities and good food.”
The three student employee of the year finalists had dinner with University President Clif Smart the day before the reception. Although Thomas and her nominators knew she was in the top three, the announcement of her name as the winner was an exciting moment.
“I was more anxious than surprised for Bri,” Sexton said. “We were aware she was one of the three finalists, which is an honor in itself, and the excitement set in when the runner-up names were announced.”
Both Wicks and Sexton said they were very proud and happy for Thomas when she was recognized for her hard work.
“While I wasn’t at the ceremony, I did see a video one of my co-workers took,” Wicks said. “I felt like a proud mother when her name was announced.”
Thomas plans to continue working at the bookstore next year and believes it will continue to benefit her into the future.
“Not a lot of people are given the opportunity to help the amount of people that I do and the different kinds of people I do, so it’s a really great learning opportunity and it really does prepare me for my future career,” Thomas said.
