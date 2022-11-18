Whether you are the type to drive around and look at lights, attend Christmas plays or compete in an Ugly Sweater Beer Run, there’s something for everyone in Springfield. Here are 10 festive activities to do this holiday season:
Holiday Biz-aar in Rountree Neighborhood
This Saturday, Nov. 19, the picturesque neighborhood of Rountree is having its first Holiday Biz-aar. All of the shops on the corner of Cherry Street and Pickwick Avenue are having an open house, inviting Christmas shoppers to come and wander through the collection of boutiques, cafés and food joints.
In addition to the variety of goods, coffees and foods available, Ellecor Design, located at 623 S. Pickwick Ave., will be hosting pictures with Santa Claus from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Hayden Long, owner of Ellecor Design, said, “We thought we’ve got the perfect little space that we could invite Santa and have Santa come visit with the kids…We’re going to have hot chocolate and cookies too.”
Christmas Tree Trimming at Artistree Pottery
If you enjoy arts and crafts, then look no further than Artistree Pottery. On Dec. 8, they will have Christmas tree planters available for you to paint and design at $35 per piece. One week later, pick up your pot with a living Christmas tree planted in it. To reserve your seat, call 417-368-0004 or go to growforgood417.com.
Gardens Aglow at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden
For a peaceful stroll through a garden of lights, check out Gardens Aglow at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden, a botanical-themed lights festival. They have a variety of food trucks and vendors parked outside as well, which will be selling hot chocolate and other snacks. Open on the weekends starting Friday, Nov. 25, Gardens Aglow will be running until the end of the year. For more information on admission prices and hours of operation, check out their website friendsofthegarden.org/events/gardens-aglow/.
Bagwell Lights Show
If you prefer viewing Christmas lights from the comfort of your car, be sure to add the Bagwell House, located at 2008 E. Cambridge St., to your holiday itinerary. Michael Bagwell began setting up Christmas lights in his front yard in 2002, and by 2007, he had a full lights show timed with Christmas music that blew up in popularity, becoming something of a Springfield Christmas legend.
Bagwell said, “We’ve been on the Great Christmas Light Fight, season two, episode one; we’ve been in the Wall Street Journal; and you can find our videos on YouTube.” Bagwell explained that they occasionally receive donations. While some goes towards the electric bill, Bagwell said they mostly like to give back to their community through donations to the Salvation Army and programs that help children in the foster care system receive Christmas presents.
The light show starts on Friday, Nov. 25, and will run through Christmas. For more information, check out their Facebook page, facebook.com/bagwelllights.
Ice Skating at the Jordan Valley Ice Park
Jordan Valley Ice Park is located downtown and offers public ice skating hours with skates available for rent. They are putting on a Festival of Lights show on Nov. 19 and 24, Dec. 10, 17 and 25, allowing free ice skating for certain times on those dates. To find out more about their rates and public skating hours, go to their website at parkboard.org/icepark?loxi_pathname=%2Flist%2Ffuture%2F1.
Springfield Brew Co.’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Beer Run
If you’re of legal drinking age and looking for another way to be active this holiday season, Springfield Brew Co. is hosting its annual Ugly Holidays Sweater Beer Run on Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. With a variety of prizes available for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and last place, SBC’s beer run is a fun way to get active with your friends in the colder months. Registration and more information can be found at itsalldowntown.com/calendar/sbcs-classic-beer-mile-series-2022-the-ugly-holidays-sweater-beer-mile/.
Downtown Christmas Parade
The Christmas season wouldn’t feel the same without Springfield’s annual Christmas Parade. Located in downtown Springfield, the Christmas Parade is full of local businesses, floats, bands and more. This year, the parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Keep an eye on their website, itsalldowntown.com/christmasparade/, for more information on the route it will take this year.
White Christmas performed by Springfield Little Theater
In the mood for some holiday shows? Springfield has several options for you this season. The classic musical performance of White Christmas is being put on by Springfield Little Theater, located downtown. The show will run from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4. Tickets are available at their website, springfieldlittletheatre.org/show/whitechristmas/.
The Nutcracker performed by Springfield Ballet
Springfield Ballet is proud to be performing its 37th annual production of The Nutcracker this holiday season. The production will run Dec. 16-19 at Landers Theater. As their website describes, “Join Clara and her Nutcracker as they waltz through her dreams of toy soldiers and mice battling, dancing flowers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and more in the Enchanted Forest of Snow and Land of Sweets.” To purchase your tickets, go to springfieldballet.org/Current-Season.
A Magical Cirque Christmas at Juanita K. Hammons
Join hostess Lucy Darling for a magical evening of “dazzling performers and breathtaking cirque artists, accompanied by your favorite holiday music performed live.” This event will be held on MSU’s campus at Juanita K. Hammons, for a one-night-only performance on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at hammonshall.com/viewshow.aspx?ID=3894.
