Eko Park Apartments, a sustainable and community-oriented apartment complex in Springfield, has received national attention for planet-saving practices and customer satisfaction. Eko Park Apartments community has been self-described as “Apartments with Soul” since its construction.
According to a recent press release from Forte Amplified Marketing’s Rick Shortt, Eko Park’s mission is “to be eco conscious” and to “hold hospitality for residents at the highest standard.” J Turner Research awarded the apartment community for achieving that mission.
J Turner Research, the company that researched and awarded Eko Park, has measured feedback from apartment community members for the past eight years.
Miller O’Reilly Development Co. used eco-conscious spray-in insulation and high-efficiency appliances when constructing Eko Park Apartments. The development company also created a comprehensive recycling program for its residents.
The clubhouse at Eko Park runs on solar power, and the property’s irrigation system comes from recycled rainwater. These practices increase the complex’s energy and cost efficiency while leaving a small footprint on the environment.
Jesse Branham manages Eko Park Apartments. His goals for the community, according to Shortt’s interview, are “focused on respecting the planet and providing a uniquely exceptional level of service for our residents.” Branham has been awarded by J Turner Research twice.
J Turner Research has measured feedback from apartment community members for the past eight years. Branham has been awarded by J Turner Research twice.
Affiniti Management Services, located in Springfield, manages Eko Park. Brandy Kindrick, the training and regional manager for the company, described Branham’s commitment to Eko Park’s mission. “Jesse Branham has the ability to take a vision and make it a reality,” she said. “Jesse understands what hospitality truly means and it shows.”
Branham’s investment in the apartment community is clear. “There is no greater honor,” he said upon receiving the J Turner Award, “than being recognized by our residents as a distinctly remarkable place to live.”
While Eko Park’s mission is centered on sustainability, their standards have always been equally high for community member satisfaction. In addition to their clubhouse facility, Eko Park provides a cardio fitness center, a yoga studio and a cabana for residents.
Utility and internet packages are also offered to residents, complimentary of Eko Park.
Eko Park’s community-conscious approach in constructing their facilities has been met with positive feedback from residents. According to Shortt’s interview with Patrick O’Reilly, a member of Eko Park’s ownership community, the achievement of the apartments is directly tied to Branham’s work. Eko Park’s management “sets a standard that we strive for in all of our businesses,” O’Reilly said.
Eko Park is owned by Miller O’Reilly Development Co. A video of the property can be found at https://youtu.be/Jgf5FZ9wqv4.
Additional information about Eko Park Apartments can be found at https://www.ekoapartments.com. More information on property management is also available at https://affinitimanagementservices.com.
For more information on Forte Amplified Marketing’s press release, contact Rick Shortt at 417-350-9236.
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.