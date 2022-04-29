Our bodies produce thousands of cells each and every day, but all it takes is a simple mutation in our DNA for a cell to become cancerous.
Paul Durham, biology professor and director of cell biology at the Center for Biomedical and Life Sciences at Missouri State University, said there are a few things in our environment that have the potential to change our DNA.
“There are things in our environment, called mutagens, that can cause changes in our DNA leading to cancer,” Durham said. “Examples of this would be UV light radiation, or the chemicals in cigarette smoke.”
Kyoungtae Kim, professor of biology at Missouri State University, said the energy from UV light bombards our skin cells, so much so that mutations happen in our genome.
DNA is comprised of proteins, such as adenine (A), cytosine (C), guanine (G) and thymine (T). Kim said even if only one of those letters are impacted by mutagens like UV light, the proteins can lose their ability to function properly.
“Sometimes A can mutate into another letter, which can cause a change in information,” Kim said, “which can eventually cause protein mutations, and the wrong signal can be given off, causing cells to die.”
As we age, Durham said we lose our ability to detect and repair damaged DNA, which is why we see cancer become a more prevalent diagnosis in older people. Additionally, aging affects our immune systems in the way that we lose protection from damaged DNA transforming into cancerous cells.
Just because mutations can happen does not mean they can turn cancerous, Kim said. Our bodies have several defenses against mutations.
“It was found that cancer has a multi-hit mechanism, where a cell requires multiple mutations to become cancerous,” Kim said.
Besides the multi-hit mechanism, we have genes known as tumor suppressor genes, which minimize damage and act as a guardian to the proteins in our DNA. Durham said these genes can stop a cell with damaged DNA from dividing, so the cell cycle doesn’t continue to produce mutated cells.
The immune system is also important for defending against cancerous cells. Lymph nodes, havewhite blood cells, which can detect cancer cells and kill them, according to Kim. Natural killer cells are also responsible for attacking those cells.
We can thank new technologies and advances in medicine for helping us protect ourselves from cancer. Durham said vaccines such as those for HPV and hepatitis are recommended because the HPV vaccine can lower a woman’s risk of developing cervical cancer, and the hepatitis vaccines protect from liver cancer later in life.
Most recently, Kim said immunotherapy can be used to fight cancer. Here, scientists can use a person’s t-cells, located in the bone marrow and train them with antigens from their cancer.
Kim said the t-cells are extracted from the cancerous region, trained with the cancer antigen, multiplied and then infused back into the body. From there, they can start to treat the patient’s cancer.
Early detection is crucial for fighting cancers, Durham said. The earlier it is detected, the faster it can be treated.
