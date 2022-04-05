The next election in Greene County is on April 5. Throughout the county, several districts have school board elections on the ballot.
Five candidates are running for the two open positions on the seven member Springfield Public Schools school board.
Kelly Byrne, Chad T. Courtney, Steve Makoski, Charles Taylor and Brandi VanAntwerp are the names that will appear on the ballot. Charles Taylor, is currently holding office on the school board and is looking to renew his term.
Shane Schoeller, Greene County clerk, says it is important to research these candidates to see their positions on key issues before voting. Information about each candidate can be found online on their individual campaign websites.
The two candidates that receive the highest percentage of votes on April 5 will be elected to the Springfield Public Schools school board. Those elected will serve a three-year term.
Schoeller says local elections like this one are a particularly important time to utilize the right to vote.
“We fund these schools through tax dollars, so it is important to let your voice be heard,” said Schoeller.
Schoeller encourages young voters and college students to make their way to the polls. He says the sooner they get involved with elections the more confidence they can have with the process.
On April 5 students at Missouri State University who are registered to vote in Springfield can go to the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. to cast their ballots.
Voters must bring a proper form of identification to their polling station. As a student this could be a driver’s license, a voter identification card, a student ID or even a utility statement that shows the name and address of the voter.
To find a complete list of voting locations and to see a sample ballot for Tuesday’s election visit vote.greenecountymo.gov.
