Rescue One is a state-licensed, foster-based rescue organization located in Springfield that handles animal rescue services in addition to foster and adoption opportunities. The animal rescue center purchased land on the Northwest side of Springfield with plans to build a low-cost veterinary clinic and new facility.
The organization works with the Greene County Sheriff's department and other local law enforcement to assist the rescue of animals in need.
Rescue One assists community members with the costs of pet food and spay or neuter services through an outreach program for citizens unable to afford them.
In 2020, Rescue One began offering low cost vaccine clinics where citizens can come and update their pet's vaccinations for $10 each vaccine, according to administrative manager Rebekah Redwing.
The facility will not be a shelter but it will provide Rescue One with more space for emergency rescues and supplies. The vet clinic will offer a variety of standard treatment services to reduce the overall number of surrendered and neglected animals in Springfield.
Redwing explains rescue shelters are always full.
“Unfortunately, there is a significant problem with the overpopulation of dogs and cats not only in our area but all over,” Redwing said. “Many animals are not spayed or neutered which plays a huge role in the overpopulation issue and that is why we offer assistance with that through our outreach program.”
Some injured or neglected animals are rescued from rural areas outside of Springfield while other pets are recovered from legal situations, said Redwing.
“Our recent program that began in July of 2021 is our SafePet Program where we partner with the Greene County Family Justice Center to temporarily care for animals of victims who are fleeing a violent environment and seeking a safe place for themselves and their pets to live,” Redwing said.
“While in our care, the animals are fully vaccinated and spayed or neutered if they have not already been at no cost to the owner and then placed in a foster home until they are able to be reunited with their owner,” Redwing said.
Community members interested in supporting the work of Rescue One can apply to become a foster through the application on their website. Other ways to support Rescue One include volunteering, donating money or supplies and attending events the organization hosts throughout the year, said Redwing.
“Our biggest need right now are fosters,” Redwing said. “Since we do not have a shelter, we can not take in more animals unless we have an open foster home — and many of our foster homes already have multiple animals in them.”
