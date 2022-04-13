In 1852, an English American baker named Samuel German invented a baking chocolate that incorporated more sugar than traditional semi-sweet baking chocolates. The recipe was sold to the Baker’s Chocolate Company for $1,000.
A century later, German’s chocolate became the basis of Mrs. George Clay’s cake — German’s chocolate cake. Clay sent the recipe to the Dallas Morning News where it appeared as “the Recipe of the Day” on June 3, 1957.
General Foods, the parent company of the Baker’s Chocolate brand, distributed the recipe to other newspapers around America. The sale of German’s chocolate escalated by 73% at Baker’s Chocolate Company, according to NPR.
German’s chocolate cake recipe became an American staple and over time the possessive “s” in the recipe’s name became excluded, creating a misconception about the dessert’s national origin
Though German chocolate cake is a deceivingly titled American invention, Dr. Judith Martin with the department of modern and classical languages at Missouri State described authentic German confections.
Some popular cakes well-known to Germans include apple cake or “Apfelkuchen.” “Bienenstich” or “bee-sting cake” is a cream-filled cake with a topping made of honey and almonds. Then finally, “Schwarzwaelder Kirschtorte,” which means “Black Forest Cake.”
“The last one really is a classic German cake, although it tends to be found more in cafes that make fancy tortes than baked at home,” said Martin.
More information on German desserts can be found at GermanFoods.org. The original German’s chocolate cake recipe can be found on KitchenProject.com, in addition to culinary history that might have inspired the popular dessert.
