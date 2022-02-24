In 1995, a new website was created called Backrub. This website was one of the first search engines. JumpStation and the World Wide Web Worm are some which preceded this.
According to Google.com, “Working from their dorm rooms, they (Larry Page and Sergey Brin) built a search engine that used links to determine the importance of individual pages on the World Wide Web.”
Fast forward to today, and the search engine has been renamed Google.
Google was made to give the general public better access to information. The founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin named Backrub, Google, to give people information.
“The name was a play on the mathematical expression for the number 1 followed by 100 zeros and aptly reflected Larry and Sergey's mission to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”
